Close, but not quite.
The culprit: Dropped leads.
Oelwein’s boys tennis team fell, 8-1, to Independence on Tuesday at home, and one of the first things head coach Terry Rex noted post-match was how close things seemed as the action played out.
The Huskies (1-2) dropped two singles matches by two games and lost a tiebreaker at No. 3 doubles.
Part the problem, Rex also noted, lies in that. At both No. 5 singles and No. 6 singles of the 10-game pro set matches, Nevin Berry and Cooper Reisner held leads before their respective opponents flipped the score late.
Both the No. 2 doubles and No. 3 doubles entrants held leads before falling, as well.
“That’s just all mental stuff. It comes with time and practice,” senior Westin Woodson said. “As soon as you get in your own head, you start becoming inconsistent, start missing first serves … as soon as you let the little things in your head, it builds and builds, and you get worse and worse. It’s a snowball effect, which is no bueno.”
Berry led by three games twice, at 4-1 and 7-4, before Cayne Schultz jumped ahead, 8-7. The Husky rallied to hold serve from there as the match score went to 9-9, but lost game 19 after one deuce point and was broken in Game 20, dropping all four points with the serve. Schultz’s 11-9 win essentially iced the match at a 4-1 team score in favor of the Mustangs.
Reisner led 8-6 before Kaleb Penner took the final four games for a 10-8 win.
In doubles action, Kale Berinobis and Austin Schoultz led by a set through game 13 (7-6) but dropped four straight games at the end for a 10-7 loss. At No. 3 doubles, Berry and Reisner flipped and flopped until they held a 7-6 lead.
The match continued to dryer tumble until it was 10-all and set for a tiebreaker.
Penner and Schultz won the tiebreaker, 10-7.
“In four of our eight losses we had the lead and were three games away from winning,” Rex said. “We really need to learn how to finish, and we need to have the belief that we can finish. I’m very disappointed in the outcome but very proud of our fight and effort. Our mistakes were not due to a lack of effort.”
Added Berinobis: “We have to stay on our toes, too. Not on our heels.”
Berinobis walked off the court first with a 10-6 win at No. 3 singles, giving Oelwein a 1-0 team lead.
Woodson, Schoultz and Parker Sperfslage walked away with losses, though Schoultz rallied from an 8-1 deficit to fall, 10-4. Sperfslage and Woodson trailed 8-3 at No. 1 doubles before a brief rally. They lost, 10-5.
That’s where the hope comes in, according to Woodson.
“I think everyone is doing a bit better overall. Better hits, better volleys, trying different types of shots,” the senior said. “We’re staying competitive, and we’re only getting better, score-wise, in some matches. I think we’re progressively getting better.”