Led by 1A state qualifier Austin Espe, the Huskies placed third at the Dubuque Wahlert district bowling meet Tuesday in Dubuque.

The junior rolled a 668 three-game series to place second overall and clinch his second state berth in three seasons. His serries succession was 157, 232, 279.

Oelwein’s total score was 2,701 pins — 88 behind Wahlert Catholic.

Noah Gross rolled a 581 and Sebastian Abernathy rolled a 537. Caden Penhollow rolled a 480, followed by Brandon Hoover (432) and Ashton Seeders (404).

North Fayette Valley rolled a 2,405 to place sixth. Mason Brown-Gonnerman rolled a 583 and Connor McMurray rolled a 554.

The TigerHawk girls rolled an 1,811 to place fourth. MayLynn Warren rolled a 437 to lead the way. The Husky girls rolled a 1,099. Selah Hadley rolled a 400.

In Manchester, the Sumner-Fredericksburg bowling team ended its season. The boys rolled a 2,338, with Westin Osborn’s 510 leading the way. The girls rolled a 1,705, with Kennedy Kelly (417), Amelia Rader (411) and Kayla Kuhlmann (407) all broke 400.

