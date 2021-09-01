Brennan Sauser’s eyes widened.
Ray Gearhart yelled.
“Wait, fourth place as a team?” Sauser asked in a gathering with Gearhart and freshman brother Connall after Oelwein’s boys cross-country team completed its cool-down Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
“We put in a bunch of miles this summer, so we’re seeing it pay off,” the senior added. “We have a solid top four right now. We have a lot of meets left, too, to get someone to push for that fifth spot.”
The Huskies placed fourth at the Oelwein Invitational with 99 points. It was eight behind Jesup and six ahead of Denver. The elder Sauser placed second in 17 minutes, 55.2 seconds, 56 seconds behind race winner Eli Larson of Center Point-Urbana and six ahead of Jesup’s Nolan Evans.
Gearhart was fourth in 18:05, edging Decorah’s Arlo Hayes by hundredths of a second.
Connall Sauser (18:55.1) placed 11th and Jacob Sullivan (19:29) placed 19th.
“We hit our goals perfectly, I think,” Gearhart said. “I thought we’d get around (fourth) as a team. … It was a good start for the year.”
Leighton Patterson (66th) and Lane Rechkemmer (70th) closed out the team scoring.
“For our varsity boys to finish in fourth place in a crowded field with ranked teams is really good,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “Four boys got medals in the high school race. I’m just real proud of their efforts.”
The girls were 12th out of 12 teams with 355 points. Hannah Patrick (68th) and Merissa Rogers (70th) placed in the top 70, while Rachel Rulapagh (78th) was in the top 80.
There was a nearly two-minute pack time from Jillian Prouty (81st) to Emmah Hoveland (87th) as Oelwein’s fourth through seventh runner.
“I thought our kids ran really well,” coach Gearhart said. “First meet of the year is always tough mentally and physically.”
Starmont’s boys placed sixth with 167 points. Henry Hayes (seventh, 18:35.6) and Charlie Sieck (ninth, 18:38.4) were in the top 10 and Lane German broke the top 30 (29th).
The Stars girls placed 11th, 115 points ahead of Oelwein. Makenzie Plagman (35th) and Anita Vaske (39th) were in the top 40.
“We did OK,” head coach Charlie Gruman said. “We learned where we’re at. We had two meets canceled last week … and after this meet we kinda of know who put in the miles this summer and who haven’t.
“Next up is setting further goals and see what we can accomplish.”
Wapsie Valley’s boys placed 14th while only four girls ran.
Ava VanDaele placed 16th in 22:17.3 as the only area girl to place top 20.
“I think it was a good first meet, a good introduction, course-wise, for the season,” VanDaele said.
Ryan Schares was 40th on the boys side for the Warriors.
“I thought our effort was great and we competed well,” head coach Justin Davie said. “We are not in meet shape yet, so we saw each mile being slower than the last and our third mile being significantly slower.
“That’s normal at this point in the year but if we keep competing and giving great effort we will see that last mile drop as the year goes on.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg placed seventh on the girls side and ninth on the boys side.
Hillary Trainor (22nd), Lily Mayo (24th) and Saela Steege (26th) ran a 23-second pack time. Cael Judisch (32nd) was in the top 35 in the boys race.