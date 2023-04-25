Numbers rattled off in succession.
Eight feet here. Eighteen seconds there.
So on and so forth.
Longtime Oelwein head coach Gary Goeller was pleased with his program’s placements at the Warrior Relays, hosted by Wapsie Valley on Monday at Oelwein’s Husky Stadium. He was more impressed, however, with the improvement the program made on the whole while placing second in the boys standings (122, 28 behind Wapsie Valley) and fourth in the girls standings (74, two ahead of Don Bosco).
“Of course, I am very proud of those individuals and relays that placed first,” Goeller said of the handful of Husky event winners. “The one thing that I am most proud about is that amount of effort and improvement that we showed last night.
Jaxon Weber improved his 100-meter dash time by .32 seconds and placed first (11.91 seconds). Garet Kiel improved his time in the 110 high hurdles and placed second (15.0). Ray Gearhart improved his time in the 1,600 by four seconds and placed second (4:56.77). Matthew Bratten improved his discus by more than eight feet, placing third. Caleb Schunk improved his 400 by 2.60 seconds and placed fourth.
Conall Sauser won the 3,200 (9:59.83) while the sprint medley (1:40.99) and 3,200 relay (8:54.72) also garnered gold.
“I think it went really well for a Monday meet,” Brock Steinlage said. “I feel like we went out there and just did our best and it had a good outcome for us.”
Added Kiel: “I also thought it was a very successful meet as we got second as a team, and I think we are all still improving and doing the best we can.”
On the girl’s side, Claire Prouty came back from an injury to improve her 800 time by almost 18 seconds and place second and also improved her 1,500 time by 4.50 seconds to place fourth. Kinzie See improved her 100 hurdle time by 0.62 seconds and placed second while Haydin Becker improved her 100 hurdle time by .34 seconds to place fourth.
Rachel Rulapaugh won the 1,500 (5:48.67) by more than five seconds.
“Monday’s meet, I thought as a team we did pretty well, and as an individual I did good,” See said. “We knew there was going to be good competition, so we knew we just had to push ourselves a little bit more. And that’s what we did.”
Natalie Crandall and See helped the sprint medley (Devin Meyer and Aspen Wier) run a season-best 2:06.42 for third, and the 1,600 relay (Becker, Alexis Steil, Emma Woodson and Rulapaugh) improved their time by more than three seconds to place second.
“Yesterday was a great meet on all ends,” Crandall said. “Our boys delivered and ran well. The girls held their own, and we saw some good improvements on times. I love the Wapsie meet because it’s always competitive between O-Town and Wapsie.”
“We continue to move in the right direction,” Goeller said. “With only a little over two weeks until the state qualifying meet in Monticello, we will continue to work on getting better at the little things to make a difference as we push forward to that meet.”