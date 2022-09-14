Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Huskies were tested but responded in kind.

Oelwein’s boys cross-country team won its third meet in three events Tuesday in Arlington, scoring 45 points to win the Starmont Invitational’s 2A/3/A/4A race with 46 points.

