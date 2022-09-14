The Huskies were tested but responded in kind.
Oelwein’s boys cross-country team won its third meet in three events Tuesday in Arlington, scoring 45 points to win the Starmont Invitational’s 2A/3/A/4A race with 46 points.
The Huskies put four in the top 10 and their scoring five in the top 26 to beat Waukon by 16 points.
“Tough meet, tough competition,” head coach Jason Gerhart said. “We hadn’t seen Waukon yet … it was good to compete against a team that was at our same level. Kids expected to win, and it was a close race. They ran well enough to get it done.”
Oelwein’s Conall Sauser was second to Starmont-West Central senior Charlie Sieck, who also won his fourth meet in four events.
Sieck clocked another sub-17-minute time at 16 minutes, 47.88 seconds. Sauser was 15 seconds behind at 17:02.92, two seconds ahead of Vinton-Shellsburg’s Eli Page.
“It was a good effort by them, as usual,” Gearhart said. “Charlie and Conall were tight until about the last thousand meters. Very similar to Oelwein.”
Oelwein’s Ray Gearhart was fifth in 17:17.04, a half-second ahead of MFL MarMac’s Jacob Schellhorn. Benjamin Driscoll (8, 17:25.24) and Jacob Sullivan (9, 17:26.86) were a second apart from each other and Caleb Schunk (26, 18:12.78) closed the scoring.
Starmont-West Central placed eighth with 241 points, 12 behind North Fayette Valley. NFV’s Lukas McGowan placed 35th (18:41.91) and Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Ethan Boyle (66, 19:58.26) led the Cougars, who were 14th with 354 points.
Wapsie Valley’s Cole Bram placed 121st (21:41.73) as the lone Warrior runner.
Sumner girls, Wapsie girls both place third
Hillary Trainor wanted a school record, again.
So, the Sumner-Fredericksburg junior went out and got a school record, again — and a runner-up finish again, as well.
Trainor’s 19:30.99 was the top finish in the 2A/3A/4A race and second to North Linn’s Meghan Wheatley overall by eight seconds at the Starmont Invitational. Trainor led the Cougars to third place in the 2A-4A class with 110 points.
“I surprised myself and broke it by 14 seconds,” Trainor said. “I’m proud of myself for staying determined during the race and I was glad I had someone to push me to run faster. I’m also proud of my team for placing third in 2A/3A out of all the teams at the meet tonight. We are making progress and I hope to see us become more successful and keep making our way up in the rankings.”
Saela Steege was 31st overall (22:20.26) and Sophie Boehmler (22:49.7) was 40th.
“All (our runners) set either personal records last night or season’s bests,” S-F head coach Alicia Jones said.
Oelwein was 10th with 213 points. North Fayette Valley placed fifth with 157 points.
NFV’s Braelyn Meyer was 13th (21:21.7). Oelwein’s Rachel Rulapaugh was 43rd (23:05.68) and teammate Libby Gearhart was 45th (23:12.39)
Wapsie Valley placed third in the 1A race, three points behind Hudson. Brylee Bellis and Ava VanDaele finished 7-8 overall and 2-3 in the 1A race (20:58.22-21:01.8).
“Starmont is always one course that most runners dread because it’s very monotonous having to run on the same path three times,” Bellis said. “Our team continues to keep improving and as hard as it is, we just try and remind ourselves to focus on pushing our limits physically and mentally. At the end of the day that itself is rewarding whether you were able to reach a pr or not.”
Added VanDaele, “I feel like myself and the rest of our team pushed ourselves and did the best we could. I feel like every race we are improving even if our times aren’t necessarily going down, which is awesome.”