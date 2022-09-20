DENVER — The public address system blared at Will Run Golf Course: “Everyone needs to get off the course immediately.”
Lightning strikes in the area and the threat of inclement weather hovered over the Denver Invitational boys’ varsity race Monday just as the first few runners began to near the finish line.
A quick compromise was made — the top 20 runners would be timed officially, then everyone else was out of luck. As soon as the 20th runner crossed, an air horn went off repeatedly.
Team scores were skewed because of it, but Oelwein’s boys ended where they have each race so far — atop the leaderboard. The Huskies placed their top five scorers in the top 10 and scored 22 points to beat the host Cyclones by 14 (22-36). It was Oelwein’s fourth win in four team-scored meets and a second win at Willow Run in two years.
“Another great night for the Huskies,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “For the boys to win the Denver meet for the second consecutive year is impressive. I thought all the boys competed, ran aggressively, and ran intelligently.”
Oelwein’s pack led the way from nearly the outset. Conall Sauser, Ray Gearhart and Benjamin Driscoll went 1-2-3 with a 24-second pack time. Sauser won in 17 minutes, 10.83 seconds while Ray clocked 17:23.97 and Driscoll clocked 17:34.21.
“Don’t see that very often,” coach Gearhart noted.
Jacob Sullivan placed sixth in 17:57.83 and Caleb Schunk rounded out the scoring with a 10th-place 18:38.12. Freshman Gabe Driscoll placed 17th in 19:10.37.
Sumner-Fredericksburg saw senior Ethan Boyle place 14th in 19:045.42 while Isaac Boehmler was on pace for a 19:44.89 time and 23rd place.
“It was exciting also for Ethan to earn his first medal this season, as he works so hard every day and is the constant, strong foundation of our boy’s team,” head coach Alicia Jones said.
Wapsie Valley didn’t have enough for a team score, but Cole Bram placed 38th in 21:13.74.
Sumner girls place third on tiebreaker
Three teams scored 97 points behind host Denver’s winning 45.
Based on sixth-runner placement metrics, the Cougars drew the middle straw and placed third, a point behind North Iowa Cedar League foe Jesup.
Hilary Trainor was runner-up by 3.36 seconds to Jesup’s Mackenzie Wilson (19:54.06-19:57.42) and the Cougars placed their top five in the top 30.
“I think I did pretty good for as warm as it was, and I am glad I had someone right with me to push me,” Trainor said. “I want to continue to be one of the top finishers at meets. I think all our runners are continuing to get stronger.”
However, Jones felt the team could have done better.
“We have not run consistently yet and hopefully we can get it figured out soon,” the head coach said. “It’s great to have the competition and depth that we have and girls fighting for spots, but we need to up the mental toughness now and have girls step up and be the constant factor to build the stronger team (score) we need.”
Behind Trainor, Saela Steege was 19th (22:49.28, Lily Mayo was 23rd (23:30.8), Sophie Boehmler was 25th (23:36.99) and Ella Pitz was 29th (23:59.61), 28th for team scoring. The gap between not only Trainor and her teammates, but between Steege and Pitz, points-wise, was something Jones keyed on.
“We need to have each girl understand every point matters and every girl you can pass, do it,” Jones said. “You see a team just ahead of you with that jersey, reel her in and get it done.”
Wapsie Valley placed sixth with 136 points, led by top-20 placements from Ava VanDaele (eighth, 21:33.59) and Brooklyn Etringer (16th, 22:39.93).
“Going into tonight I was very nervous because this course in particular has been tough for me in the past,” VanDaele said. “But today felt a lot better. We were missing a very big puzzle piece, Brylee (Bellis), but I feel like as a team and as individuals we did very well and keep gaining ground and getting better as the season progresses.”
Jaylin May placed 31st, 30th for team score, in 24:10.21 while Melenna Sander (42nd/40th team, 25:25.89) and Jayden Buhr (44th/42nd, 25:35.89) rounded out the team scoring.
VanDaele and head coach Justin Davie believed fan support — a handful of football players showed up by race time — was helpful for the program.
“We continue to run very well,” Davie said. “Very happy with the effort and competitiveness we show. We make strides every meet.
“We had great fan support as it was a close meet and Coach (Duane) Foster let the football players out of practice and Coach (Jennifer) Harter brought them over on a bus. It was great to see different fall sports supporting each other.”
Oelwein’s girls placed seventh of eight teams, scoring 157 points.
Rachel Rulapaugh placed 20th in 22:50.28, a second behind Steege. Teammate Libby Gearhart was 21st in 23:08.07.
“Rachel and I got out more aggressive and competed more this race which obviously helped us,” Libby said. “I know I could have pushed myself more the last half mile of the race, but we can improve that on Saturday.”
Alexa Berryman placed 34th (33 in team score) in 24:29.16. Jenna Bahe (41/39, 25:11.47) and Claire Prouty (46/44, 25:52.05) closed the scoring.
Rulapaugh, Berryman and Prouty ran season-best times.
“Our girls are getting closer, meaning we competed better and are mental fortitude continues to improve,” coach Gearhart said. “This sport is such a mental activity, and our kids are getting better. Rachel earned a medal for the second meet, which was great to see.”
Oelwein splits its program Saturday, with the girls in Independence and the boys at Anamosa. Sumner and Wapsie run Thursday at Grundy Center.
The Huskies were ranked No. 3 in the latest 2A boy’s poll. On the girl’s side, Sumner-Fredericksburg was No. 12 and North Fayette Valley was No. 20. Wapsie Valley is ranked No. 15 in 1A girl’s poll. Individual rankings are released on Wednesday.