WEST UNION — Ray Gearhart and Brennan Sauser sat on top of a small hill, watching the middle school race unfold at the Bob Scott Memorial Invitational at North Fayette Valley Invitational.
The Husky male runners chatted briefly about race strategy for the eight-team event.
Roughly two hours later, Gearhart, Sauser and the rest of the Oelwein boys gathered together for a team photo after scoring 29 points to win the invitational. The Huskies beat the host TigerHawks by 27 points (29-56).
“I don’t know the last time Oelwein won a cross-country race. I’d have to ask Dick Arndt to find out. I’m just excited for the boys,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “They’ve had this date circled as the day they thought they were going to win a meet. I’m happy for them.”
Gearhart, who came into the race ranked 25th in Class 2A, clocked a time of 17 minutes, 33.98 seconds to top Sauser by 4.5 seconds. The pair were at the head of the pack from a handful of meters in and overtook Dike-New Hartford’s Ian Steffen a little over a half-mile in. Gearhart separated from Sauser around the two-mile mark.
“I expected us to be one and two,” Gearhart said. “We were like 1-2-3 the whole time.
“This could have been one of the first times we’ve ever won a meet (as a team).”
Sauser noted “I bonk every year,” of his performance on a course that features several hills. He came in ranked 16th as an individual.
“District race (my) sophomore year (I stunk). Last year I led until a mile left,” Sauser said. “It’s fine. That is the nice thing about us — if I have an off day, Ray can step in. Same the other way.”
Oelwein was ranked 16th in Class 2A this week. Sauser quipped “I think we’ll be higher” next week.
Freshman Connall Sauser pushed himself into the top 5 with a fourth-place finish in 18:14.81. Jacob Sullivan was sixth in 18:27.55 and Andrew Rownd rounded out the team scoring, placing 16th in 19:14.09.
“Other guys are starting to realize how close we are to doing something special in Oelwein, which hasn’t been done in ages,” Brennan said. “This is the most successful we’ve been since I’ve been a varsity athlete here.”
Benjamin Driscoll placed 21st in 19:25.7 as the sixth runner. Brody Rogers (41, 20:57.25) was the seventh runner.
“We had kids run well after those first four,” coach Gearhart said. “Andrew Rownd ran well as did Brody Rogers and Ben Driscoll. We’ve talked about building depth up behind the top four, and today they did a good job in those spots.”
The TigerHawks put their top five scorers into the top 15, starting with Davan Crooker at seventh (18:29.09) and Nathan Crooker at 10 (18:34.2).
Ben Miller, Caleb Zurbriggen and Lucas McGowan went 12-13-14 in a pack time of 24 seconds, with Miller and Zurbriggen a little less than three seconds apart.
Their sixth and seventh runners, Korbin Yauk and Dillion Sparrgrove, placed 19 and 20 with six-tenths of a second between them.
“The boys are right where we want them to be,” head coach Jon Kullen said. “Second place, and there is a spread there. But in terms of our training progression, it’s exactly where I want them to be.
“They are confident and running so strong. They’re racing — they are not just focusing on times, not just focusing on places. They are out there racing, and having a fun time doing it.”
TigerHawk girls edged out on tiebreaker
Six through nine. Everyone in the top 22, and six out of seven scorers in the top 23.
Yet it was just short.
North Fayette Valley’s girls tied with Dike-New Hartford at 52 points when the dust settled. The Wolverines’ sixth runner, Ana Bering, came in at 20th in 25:09.95.
It was three places and 22 seconds ahead of NFV’s Lexi Steffens, the hosts’ sixth runner.
Yet Kullen was far from disappointed.
“I’m thrilled about the girls and their resiliency,” he added. “We have a couple dual-sporters this year and it changed the dynamic completely. When they are here, they run so strong and it’s exciting to see a strong pack that we’re building.”
Dual-sporters Alyssa Bohr and Justine Cowley left shortly after their race to play volleyball at New Hampton. Bohr placed sixth in 23:21.99 and Cowley was eighth in 23:31.03.
Braelyn Meyer was seventh (23:22.33) and Ava Bilden was ninth (23:33.81). The quartet’s pack time was just under 12 seconds.
Addison Chapman was 11 seconds ahead of Steffens as the team’s fifth runner.
Oelwein’s Jillian Prouty let out a yell in the last five meters in holding off DNH’s Madisen Theel. Prouty placed 30th in 26:27.8.
Merissa Rogers placed 47th in 28:03.74, four-tenths of a second behind Central Elkader’s Mylee Wingert.
“Jillian Prouty ran really well today,” coach Gearhart said. “I think every single girl improved their time (from the first meet) by at least a minute, if not two in some cases. They’re working hard as well.”