The message contained six exclamation points.
“Get us some ink and some online love,” Oelwein head cross-country coach Jason Gearhart wrote after the Husky boys won the Denver Invitational on Monday at Willow Run Country Club.
Oelwein scored 30 points and placed its top four runners in the top 10 and its scoring quintet in the top 15. The Huskies seven scorers were in the top 30 for scoring purposes.
Oelwein beat Denver by 16 points. Wapsie Valley placed seventh with 203 points.
“Earning our second win of the season is exciting. Ray (Gearhart) and Brennan (Sauser) went 1-2. Conall (Sauser) and Jacob (Sullivan) were top 10 also.
“However, Ben Driscoll really stepped up, finishing 14th. We needed someone to step up and finish higher, Ben certainly did that tonight. This will give him confidence going forward.”
Ray Gearhart bested Brennan Sauser by four seconds (17 minutes, 32.18 seconds-17:36.61) and the duo topped the field by 13 seconds. Conall (18:27.71) and Sullivan (18:51.29) clocked under 19 minutes.
Driscoll (19:18.64) placed14th by three seconds. Andrew Rownd was 30th overall (20:24.07) and Caleb Schunk (21:17.16) was 42nd.
“We are better than last week, and we will be better Saturday at Indee,” coach Gearhart said.
The girls team was fifth with 140 points.
Freshman Claire Prouty clocked a 25:41.3 to place 31st, 25th for scoring purposes. Older sister Jillian was one second (25:42.33) and two places behind, 26th for scoring purposes. Merissa Rogers was 34th, 27th for scoring, in 25:46.24. The trio’s pack time was a little under five seconds.
“Our girls keep getting better,” coach Gearhart said. “Claire Prouty and Merissa Rogers continue to lower their times. They are beginning to understand the competitive nature of this sport.”
Hannah Patrick, another of a quintet of Oelwein freshmen, placed 44th 26:29.78. She was 29th for scoring purposes.
Averie Rahe placed 54th, 33rd for scoring, in 27:47.46. Emmah Hoveland (29:32.48) and Jory Mortenson (30:18.23) were the sixth and seventh runners.
Wapsie Valley’s girls placed fourth with 92 points. Sydnie Martin (21:36.27) and Ava VanDaele (21:36.9) went 9-10 and Brylee Bellis (22:18.44) was 15th.
Hailey Eitzenhefer (26:10.32, 28th scoring, 37th overall) was the fourth runner while Mary Bodensteiner (26:32.37) wand Ashlyn Hyde (26:34.69) were 30-31 for scoring purposes and 46-47 overall.
“Our girls were at full strength for the first time all year and ran very well,” head coach Justin Davie said. “Our boys were not at full strength due to illness but still ran very well and were able to still get a team score.
“Everyone on the boys and girls team ran faster than they did at the same meet last year even though the weather conditions this year were not ideal.”
The boys were led by Cole Bram, who placed 41st — 29th for scoring — in 21:15.77. Daniel Platte (22:34.44, 37th scoring, 56th overall), Gunner Meyer (23:37.16, 44th, 66th), Dayne Bates (24:23.63, 46th, 70th) and Robert Lee (28:07.76, 47th, 84th) rounded out the team scoring.