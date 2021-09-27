Three wins, counting Saturday’s triumph against seven other teams at the Independence Invitational.
A pair of runners in the top 30 of Class 2A individual rankings. A top 10 team ranking.
Everyone is relatively surprised but them.
“I was listening to this Iowa coaches track association podcast, and they said we could be a sleeper team that can knock off top teams in the state if we have a fifth runner that can drop good time,” senior Brennan Sauser said last Tuesday, a few days before Oelwein extended its win streak to two meets.
“Yeah, but the only time they talk about us is ‘I didn’t expect Oelwein to be good’ or ‘I haven’t seen Oelwein ranked, ever,’” junior Ray Gearhart said, a tinge of annoyance in his voice.
Gearhart and Sauser have placed 1-2 during each victory while placing no lower than fourth overall during Oelwein’s five races. Gearhart has bested Sauser three times while Sauser topped Gearhart as Independence champion and at the season-opening Oelwein Invitational.
Both have put up season-bests of lower than 17 minutes, 25 seconds.
Their production was somewhat expected after both qualified for the Class 2A 2020 cross-country meet and Sauser reached the Class 2A state track meet. But they wanted to put together something special in the bigger picture.
So Sauser rallied the troops, in essence.
“We knew we would be better this year. I don’t think we thought we’d be this good so early in the season,” head coach Jason Gearhart said. “A lot of the credit goes to Brennan Sauser organizing workouts for he and his teammates.”
Sauser convinced younger brother Conall to run again after the younger Sauser skipped his eighth-grade season. He also gathered classmate Andrew Rownd an junior Jacob Sullivan and pushed a lot of summer running.
“After I watched Brennan and Ray make it to state (in 2020), with how Brennan was talking about these teams and how close we actually were to them,” Rownd said before a pause, “I realized that as long as we got more people, we were going to be able to compete finally.
“‘It’s our last year. If we mentally and physically commit to this, we can make this year special.’”
The summer training program was basically 40-50 miles a week, with that quartet at the lead.
“We started at our easy pace, started kind of slow but then ended up cutting a minute off of that quickly,” Sullivan said. “It came a point that I got into a rhythm with it.
“I kind of expected to be in this position because of all the work we had put in.”
This position was with them as the lead quartet each time out. Conall has consistently placed third and Sullivan fourth among the group.
“Our first four have been pretty consistent all season, and they’re continuing to get better,” coach Gearhart said. “And then we have this group of five kids: Ben (Driscoll), Andrew, Leighton (Patterson), Lane (Rechkemmer), Dylan (Hamilton) and Caleb (Schunk) — I guess six kids — and they are all getting better.”
Rownd (twice) Driscoll (twice) and Patterson have all represented Oelwein’s fifth-spot runner. Rownd was top 10 in Independence and top20 at North Fayette Valley while Driscoll was top 15 at Denver.
“I think for me, it’s more like I mentally need to be able to commit better,” Rownd said days before his 10th-place finish. “I know I can be better, but sometimes something happens during a race that mentally, I just don’t commit.
“At NFV, when I committed, I did incredibly well.”
That goes back to what the elder Sauser heard on the podcast. The group believes more time can be cut, whether it’s individual or the pack.
“I think we all still have a lot more time to cut,” Brennan said. “I think we all kind of saw we had the potential to get (where we are). We just had to work for it.
“We’re still in a position that we can do what we want to do right now.”