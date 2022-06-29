Tears came down her face.
Their faces.
Senior Jillian Prouty teared up before and after Tuesday’s North Iowa Cedar League East contest with Wapsie Valley. Prior to because of Oelwein’s senior night ceremony, as the team’s only senior.
Afterward while celebrating with eighth-grade teammate Aspen Weir. Weir teared up herself seconds after Mallory Bratten stepped on third to close a 5-4 NICL East victory against Wapsie Valley.
“I was a little nervous, but I knew I had it in me,” Weir said of her seventh-inning pitching performance, pausing to catch her breath. “I really just told myself I just needed to focus on what I was doing. And know I can throw my pitches, that I’m a good pitcher and I’m capable of a lot of stuff.”
She allowed a one-out single to Sydney Matthias on a play where Matthias tripped rounding first and had to scramble back to the bag. A pop-up to Bratten was out No. 2 and head coach Bob Lape intentionally walked Elle Voy.
Anna Curley’s grounder to Bratten was a forceout situation to close the contest.
“I was a little nervous, but I knew been if they came back and tied the game we’d be able to be up to bat again,” Prouty said. “I was confident … I think if they would have tied, I think we would have been able to come back and beat them.”
It was an Oelwein win where, for one game, one big inning by the opposition was just one inning.
The Warriors (12-12, 5-7) closed within 5-4 with a three-run third.
Jaylin May reached on an error, then came in on Ellie Neil’s triple for a 5-2 score. Neil crossed on Matthias’ double for a 5-3 game, and Matthias came in on a Voy single.
Oelwein’s defense allowed four more baserunners across the next seven outs, but none came around. Weir got key strikeouts to end the fifth and sixth, and benefitted from a handful of other plays.
“A lot of grit and effort. We minimized our mistakes, our errors,” Lape said. “We made some decent plays, started communicating, catching some fly balls.
“Our pitcher did enough to keep them off balance and we were fortunate enough to come out with a win.”
Weir battled through five hits, five walks and a hit batter. She struck out five and allowed just one earned run.
The Huskies (8-17, 3-9) trailed 1-0 in the third when opportunity knocked.
Zoey Reisner began the two-out rally with an RBI single to score Joslynn Melchert, who opened the frame with a walk.
An error saw Jaylynn Craun reach and Reisner score on the same play for a 2-1 lead. Emma Smock followed with an RBI double, and she moved to third on an error that put Natalie Crandall on.
Weir’s deep single to center plated both for a 5-1 advantage.
“Well, (we were) not in control,” Lape said. “There were four innings left, so I’m counting 12 outs. That’s a lot of game left.
“It was a matter of being patient, staying within ourselves. Don’t get excited, just play even-keel softball.”
Added Prouty, “We made a few solid hits and they made a few errors where we were able to get on base, which helped us.”
Matthias went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI to lead Wapsie. Voy went 1 for 2 with two walks and an RBI.
Weir went 1 for 3 and drove in two. Bratten, Reisner (RBI) and Smock (double, RBI) all went 1 for 3 as well.
“It helps us go into the playoffs really confident and knowing what we can do,” Prouty said.
UP NEXT
Oelwein faces Sumner-Fredericksburg-Tripoli on Wednesday, July 6, in Sumner. Game time is 5 p.m.