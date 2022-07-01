The Huskies scored three in the top of the seventh Thursday in Jackson Junction, but Turkey Valley walked off with a 6-5 win in eight innings at home.
Oelwein (4-21) managed just four hits, with Ray Gearhart going 2 for 4 with two runs batted in. Cole Hamilton and Carter Jeanes (three steals) each went 1 for 3 and scored once. Garet Keil (walk, run) and courtesy runner Nolan Lamphier (twice) also scored. Chris Rocha walked twice; the Huskies drew seven walks total.
Softball
S-F-T 6,
Turkey Valley 4
The Cougars scored four in the fourth and two in the fifth Thursday in Sumner to earn the win. The visitors scored three in the fourth, then one in the sixth.
Sumner (21-5) collected seven hits and drew three walks off the Trojans (17-7), with Isabel Bernard going 2 for 4 with three steals and Saela Steege going 2 for 3 with a double and two runs batted in.
Morgan Brandt (two runs, RBI, steal), Aubree Land (RBI, run) and Alivia Lange (triple, run) all scored. Steege threw a complete game, with four earned runs and four strikeouts.