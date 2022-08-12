Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein’s cross-country program saw its boys place top-5 at the 2A meet. It was the team’s first trip in the 21st century and a top-10 placement was a goal.

The Huskies produced a top-6 that ran under 18 minutes, 12 seconds and scored from ninth to 55th. The pack time for the scoring quintet was 1:17.84.

