Oelwein’s cross-country program saw its boys place top-5 at the 2A meet. It was the team’s first trip in the 21st century and a top-10 placement was a goal.
The Huskies produced a top-6 that ran under 18 minutes, 12 seconds and scored from ninth to 55th. The pack time for the scoring quintet was 1:17.84.
Four of the six return to give the Huskies their first chance at qualifying in consecutive state meets for the first time in school history (1980, 1991 and 1999 were the other state qualifiers). Ray Gearhart, Conall Sauser, Jacob Sullivan, Benjamin Driscoll and Caleb Schunk went 1-3-5-6-7 in terms of team running at state, which means the boys need to slot in two others amongst a new, vibrant group that includes many underclassmen and two seniors.
The girls program welcomes back Libby Gearhart after a season lost to injury, and she joins a relatively young program where three now-sophomores (Claire Prouty, Averie Rahe and Merissa Rogers) make up the core. The Huskies placed 11th at the state qualifier and have sights set on moving into the top 10.