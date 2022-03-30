Oelwein’s distance crew picked up a handful of medals at West Delaware’s Early Bird Invitational on Tuesday in Manchester.
Senior Brennan Sauser claimed three top-3 medals while classmate Jillian Prouty, junior Ray Gearhart, sophomore Libby Gearhart and freshman Conall Sauser each grabbed one.
Sauser won the 3,200-meter run (10 minutes, 26.33 seconds), was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:37.18) and third in the 800 (2:10.57). Libby Gearhart won the 800 (2:40.14) and Ray Gearhart was second in the 3,200 (10:58.8).
Prouty was third in the 3,000 (13:59.68) and Conall Sauser was third in the 1,600 (4:56.96).
Cole Hamilton tied for third in the high jump (5 feet, 4 inches), Ben Driscoll was fourth in the 3,200 (11:59.83) and Christian Stoler was fifth in the shot put (44-4.5).
The 400 relay (47.95) and distance medley relay (3:55.27) each placed second.
On the girls side, the 400 relay (55.95) and sprint medley relay (2:06.58) placed second.
Starmont’s Addison Popham was third in the shot put (30-3) and Mya Vaske was fifth in the 1,500 (6:20.06).