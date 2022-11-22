The Huskies garnered four 2A District 4 first team honors, four second team honors and two honorable mention honors when the district released its postseason list recently.
Oelwein (2-7) went 1-4 in district play amidst a barrage of injuries.
Senior Westin Woodson earned honors on both sides of the ball, as did classmate Chris Rocha and junior Brandon Tournier. Seniors Alex Duffy, Carter Jeanes and Parker Sperfslage were named first-team selections.
Carter Jeanes was one of three first-team quarterbacks. He threw for 429 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 173 yards and two scores.
“I didn’t really expect to have that honor considering I missed 4 games,” he said. “I am grateful for the coaches who nominated me and the coaches who voted for me. A huge part of me being able to get first team was with my teammates alongside me. Ethan DeTemmerman, Alex Duffy, (and) Parker Sperfslage all contributed to helping me and helped themselves by getting first team as well. The entire team was a great help.”
DeTemmerman was named first-team running back, rushing for 329 yards, catching 19 passes for 146 yards and throwing for 68 as a do-everything back, He accounted for five TDs.
“It’s a goal I had at the beginning of the year, and it was great to get it but it couldn’t have been done without the leadership of the seniors,” DeTemmerman said. “Carter and Parker always helped everyone, and it made us all better. Also, without the offensive line I wouldn’t have been able to do anything, so a lot of the credit goes to them for doing the stuff that gets unrecognized.”
Duffy was named first team offensive lineman; the Huskies passed for 620 yards and ran for 1,200.
Sperfslage was named first team defensive lineman after making 22.5 tackles, with 15 solo and 6.5 for loss. He recovered a fumble.
“Being named first team is definitely quite an honor with how strong our district is,” Sperfslage said. “Going into this year I had a lot of expectations for myself and the team. To be recognized as first team really proved to me that all the late nights lifting and conditioning were worth it.”
“I won’t take all of the credit, though, because my teammates put me in a spot to find success. My goal was just to do my job well on every single down. Making first team academic all-district was also quite an accomplishment.”
Woodson was named to the second team as both a running back and defensive lineman. He ran for 71 yards while shifting between three different backfield positions and made 32.5 tackles, with 21 solo and seven for loss. He recovered a fumble and made one sack.
“I’m pretty excited about it. It’s definitely pretty neat. It was a lot, we were moving around always, adapting. But it was a fun year.”
Tournier was named to the second team as a running back and linebacker despite missing time with injury. He ran for 371 yards and a score and made 22.5 tackles in just four games.
“Being named second team all district was definitely a shock for me,” Tournier said. “I didn’t really think much about the reward with me being out for the games I was. But I am definitely honored to have gotten this reward and I couldn’t have done it without my great teammates and coaches.”
Senior Chris Rocha was named honorable mention at wide receiver and defensive back. He caught seven passes for 110 yards, made 13 tackles and collected an interception and also wrestled with injuries this season.
“Honestly, just playing with this team all season long, while playing injured was pretty great and I think I’ve come a long way from not playing my junior year and being a starter my senior year,” he said. “I’ve gotten beaten out a couple times for my spot, but in the end fought everyday to make myself better, and I guess that’s how I got honorable mention.”