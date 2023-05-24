FAIRBANK — The smile never left Aspen Weir’s face.
Not when Joslynn Melchert picked up the ball and fired to Emma Smock at first base.
Not when Smock stepped on the bag.
Not when Weir jogged off the field.
Not when Jaylynn Craun came toward Weir and the pitcher and hugged after Oelwein finished off a 6-5, eight-inning North Iowa Cedar League victory Wednesday that served as the Huskies’ first win of the young season.
“It was so fun,” Melchert said. “I had so much fun.”
Added Weir: “Me, too.”
Weir (1-1) pitched the final three innings after the Warriors (2-1) drew even at 5 in the top of the sixth inning. She got out of a jam in the sixth, with a runner on second and two outs, got out of a one-one, one-out situation in the seventh to keep the game deadlocked and retired the side in the bottom of the eighth.
“‘I just need to throw strikes, and calm myself down,’ Weir said of what she told herself in the bottom of the eighth. “When I went out there, I was really nervous at first. My teammates and coaches just told me to calm down.”
Said Melchert: “‘Throw your pitch.’ That’s what we tell her.”
Weir allowed just one hit and one walk, with one strikeout. She pitched around two errors, including one that tied the game in the sixth.
The Huskies (1-1) made six errors in total, but recovered.
“I definitely think we just freak out sometimes,” Melchret said. “Like … I don’t know. I feel like everyone thinks it will be automatic. Sometimes, we think ‘I have time, I don’t need to rush.’ Or sometimes it’s too big of a rush.”
The visitor started the top of the eighth with Macy Westendorf’s single. She moved to second on an error, then was driven home by Smock’s two-out double.
Weir reached on an error and stole second to put two more in scoring position, but Taylor Buhr induced a long fly ball from Melchert that was snagged by Peyton Curley.
Weir came out in the eighth and collected a pop-up to Melchert, grabbed a groundout of her own, and saw Melchert fire to Smock to close the contest.
“We really just dug in, real deep,” Melchert said. “And we wanted this win. “Wanted it real bad.”
Weir drove in Zoey Reisner on a groundout in the third, then Oelwein got to Wapsie starter Anna Curley with a four-run fourth.
Mallory Bratten singled and Kinzie See reached on an error. One out later, Westendorf drilled a two-run triple for a 3-0 lead.
She scored on a fielder’s choice that saw Reisner safe, and Melchert drove in Reisner for a 5-0 score.
The Warriors put up four in the fifth as Oelwein committed three errors in the frame, then Husky starter Ella Schunk gave way to Weir after allowing a leadoff double in the sixth.
Despite the host later drawing level, the Huskies found a way to win their second consecutive against Wapsie dating back to last season.
Natalie Gray went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and a double for the home team, which got its seven hits from the 5-9 hitters.
Westendorf went 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBI.