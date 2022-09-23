Structure is there.
At times.
Confidence is there.
At times.
It’s just a matter of how cohesive it is.
Thursday night was one of those ‘just enough’ instances for Oelwein’s volleyball team, as it held on for dear life during a 16-25, 27-25, 17-25, 25-22, 15-12 win against Crestwood. The Huskies (11-15) claimed the nonconference win two days after losing a five-setter at Columbus Catholic in which they led 2-1.
“That’s a good way to describe it. It was a roller coaster,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “And that’s volleyball — humongous swings of momentum and emotions. Fortunately, we were able to get a few more points when it mattered most in pivotal moments and eke out a gritty, tough win.”
Oelwein nearly beat itself as a 10-4 fifth-set advantage dwindled to 11-8 before Andersen called a timeout. The margin grew on a Natalie Crandall kill but quickly evaporated as two miscues and a kill and ace from the Cadets (10-9) deadlocked things at 12.
The host went up by a point as a block led to a bad pass on the visitor’s side of the net, and another bad pass gave the host its first shot at closing the match.
Emma Smock’s serve went over and came back. Senior outside hitter Zoey Reisner poked it back over the Cadet block, and it ping-ponged slightly as Crestwood attempted to keep it alive.
It would not stay inbounds, and an ecstatic group hug enveloped one of its senior leaders before the student section spilled onto the court.
“It felt good,” a visibly worn Reisner said of the final kill, her 12th. “Crazy with everyone running around, but it felt amazing.”
It was Oelwein’s first five-set win since Sept. 22, 2020, at Waukon. In Reisner’s four-year career, the Huskies are 2-2 in five-set matches and 0-12 in three-set tournament matches.
“We always get to a (final) set and we’d lose it,” Reisner said. “We were able to stick it out.”
Added junior Kendra Rechkemmer, “There isn’t a team we’ve had in a few years that would have not given up by the end. Today we stuck it through, ground it out.”
Andersen told his team it was all about execution during the timeout, and called out brief words of encouragement or instruction as Crestwood kept creeping closer, point by point.
Asked if they heard their coach, both Rechkemmer and Reisner demurred.
“I can’t really hear anything,” Rechkemmer said. “Just getting in a deep mindset.”
Added Reisner, “I personally drain everything out. I’m so focused on getting the next point. In my head, I’m saying the stuff he’d say. ‘Ok, relax.’ “We’ve got this.’ ‘Next point.’ Whatever.
“I can hear him sometimes, but it’s never clear. Especially with our student section screaming.”
All three noted they were pleased with the even sets. Oelwein led 21-19 in the second, fell behind 23-21 and rallied. Three Crestwood errors leveled the set at 23 and the host took the lead again at 24-23, 25-24 and 26-25.
Rechkemmer’s ace brought the match to 1-1.
Facing elimination, the Huskies went ahead 8-3 early, then later matched the Cadets point for point after the visitor came back to pull within 9-8 and 10-all.
Crestwood led 19-17 before a Crandall kill and Joslynn Melchert ace were part of a 3-0 spurt to give Oelwein the lead.
An Emma Smock kill broke a 20-20 tie. Melchert placed two aces and Reisner added a kill for a 24-20 advantage.
The Cadets pulled within two, but Smock’s kill sent the match to a fifth set.
“This team has already done a few things previous teams haven’t, at least not recently. But we also lack in experience in terms of sustained success. That’s where the ebbs and flows are. We have to have some sustained success so we can build some sustained confidence and excellence and maintain consistency. We’re on our way there; we’re going to get there.”
Reisner completed a double-double with 14 digs while Crandall contributed eight kills and 10 digs. Smock added 17 digs, four kills and two aces and Rechkemmer collected 18 assists, five digs and an ace.
Melchert garnered 13 assists, 12 digs, seven kills and seven aces.
Oelwein’s defense grabbed 71 digs.
Lee Andersen:
“We clearly weren’t ready to go at the start of the match because we dug ourselves that early hole and never got out of it. That first set was pretty brutal; we haven’t played that sluggish in a while. Thankfully we were able to turn it around in the second set.”
“One of our struggles over the years has been reaching a certain level, and then consistently maintaining it for more than a set or two. Realistically, there have been some years we haven’t even hit the level that I felt like we should have, let alone consistently.
“This year, kudos to this team. We’ve hit that level, multiple times. We’ve played some really good volleyball this season. Now it’s a matter of hanging on to that feeling and consistently riding out our ‘A’ game. When we play our best volleyball — it’s a cliché, but when we play our best volleyball, we’re tough to beat and we can hang with other good teams.”