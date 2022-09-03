Oelwein’s last win streak was in 2018.
Another one will have to wait until later this season.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Oelwein’s last win streak was in 2018.
Another one will have to wait until later this season.
The Huskies fell, 48-0, at Vinton-Shellsburg on Friday in Vinton as the Vikings (1-1) controlled both lines, and ran for 201 yards on 42 carries.
Quarterback Bennett Rickels ran for 109 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Vinton collected five turnovers, with three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.
“Well, I was hoping to build off some of the positive things we did last week and obviously that didn't happen tonight,” Oelwin head coach Bob Lape said. “So we gotta get back to work and get things cleaned up and fix the issues and move on.
“We got a lot of kids in the game tonight. We played with a lot of people so we can evaluate more people and see what we get with them.”
Immediate Oelwein statistics were unavailable.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Cloudy. High 72F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 72F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.