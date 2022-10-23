A season plagued by injury came to a close for Oelwein on Friday, with a 34-0 loss to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-8).
Playing with freshman running back-turned-quarterback Caleb DeTemmerman under center, multiple backups in prominent spots and several athletes not in their opening-day positions, the Huskies (2-7) intercepted a pass as a bright spot on the night.
The Cardinals scored just 35 points this season prior to Friday and ran for four touchdopwns and 355 yards. Complete statistics for Oelwein were unavailable as of press time.
Sigourney Keota 31, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0
The Cobras (7-2) collected three interceptions and a fumble recovery Friday in Sigourney and held the Cougars (4-5) to 156 yards of offense.
Kade Mitchell ran for 45 yards and passed for 19 in his final game. Noah Henderson ran for 37 yards and caught a 24-yard pass while Tatum Nuss intercepted a pass.
Crestwood 28, North Fayette Valley 20
Despite 13 second-half points, the TigerHawks (6-3) gave up a score in each quarter Friday in Cresco.
Ayden Burrow ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns and Blake Reichter ran for 100 and one score in his final game.
Nick Koch caught three passes for 61 yards and snagged an interception in his final game.