A season plagued by injury came to a close for Oelwein on Friday, with a 34-0 loss to Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (1-8).

Playing with freshman running back-turned-quarterback Caleb DeTemmerman under center, multiple backups in prominent spots and several athletes not in their opening-day positions, the Huskies (2-7) intercepted a pass as a bright spot on the night.

