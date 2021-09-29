On Tuesday in La Porte City, the Huskies staved off elimination but couldn’t complete a comeback in a 25-13, 25-12, 23-25, 25-13 loss to Union.
Oelwein (1-19, 0-5 NICL East) claimed its first North Iowa Cedar League set win, and its first set win since a 2-1 loss to Boone on Sept. 11 at the South Hardin tournament.
Falynn Buehler and Natalie Crandall each collected four kills while Payton Arndt and Zoey Reisner each added two. Joslynn Melchert contributed seven assists and two aces. Buehler added four assists, four aces and a block.