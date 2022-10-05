Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

The Huskies (12-18) had Jesup on the ropes after a first-set win, but fell to their NICL East foe, 13-25, 25-22, 19-17 on Tuesday in Grundy Center to drop into Thursday’s 13th-15th place bracket.

“Unfortunately, we couldn’t sustain our momentum in the second and third sets,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “To Jesup’s credit, they cleaned up their errors and played significantly better in the final two sets.

Tags

Trending Food Videos