The Huskies (12-18) had Jesup on the ropes after a first-set win, but fell to their NICL East foe, 13-25, 25-22, 19-17 on Tuesday in Grundy Center to drop into Thursday’s 13th-15th place bracket.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t sustain our momentum in the second and third sets,” head coach Lee Andersen said. “To Jesup’s credit, they cleaned up their errors and played significantly better in the final two sets.
“A few mental mistakes, unlucky breaks and untimely hitting/serving errors ended up costing us a close loss. We outscored them by eight points overall, but they won the most important points at the most important times.”
Oelwein had 23 kills, 10 aces and three blocks against the J-Hawks (15-15) but made 14 attack errors and eight service errors.
Zoey Reisner had eight kills, four digs and an ace while Joslynn Melchert added 10 assists, four kills, four digs and three aces. Kendra Rechkemmer chipped in nine assists, four aces and three digs and Natalie Crandall balanced five kills with two solo bocks and two aces.
The Huskies fell to Denver, 25-14, 25-17 in the first round. A 97 percent service rate (32 for 33) helped, but Oelwein managed just 15 kills and four aces.
“We dug ourselves an early hole with hitting errors and poor ball handling, and against a quality team like Denver, you can’t shoot yourself in the foot like that,” Andersen said. “We had a pretty solid gameplan going into the match, but we didn’t execute it very well and the results showed.”
Zoey (five) and Lainee Reisner (four) combined for nine kills. Melchert garnered seven assists and three aces. Rechkemmer accrued six assists and an ace.
“Overall, it was a difficult night for us,” Andersen said. “Now we have one practice (Wednesday) to regroup and get ready for Aplington-Parkersburg and East Marshall. We need to learn from our mistakes, get better and move forward.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg splits in quarterfinal pod
The Cougars (25-9) secured a spot in the top half of the conference tournament with a split Tuesday at Dike. Sumner beat Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 25-13, 25-22, in the first round before falling to Dike-New Hartford, 25-16, 25-8, in the quarterfinal.
In the pod championship against the Wolverines, Isabelle Elliott had nine of her teams 13 kills and a block assist, and Addi Murray had two block assists. Alexa Buhman chipped in 12 assists, three digs and a block assist.
Against the Rebels, Elliott had 11 kills, two aces and a block assist and Morgan Block contributed six kills and three block assists, as did Murray.
Sumner’s pool today includes AGWSR, Grundy Center and South Hardin.