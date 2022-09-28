The Huskies fought in the final frame, but dropped a 25-9, 25-7, 26-4 loss at home Tuesday. Oelwein (11-16, 1-3 NICL East) finished fourth in the division. Lainee Reisner garnered five kills on six attempts for an .833 attack percentage. Natalie Crandall chipped in six digs, two block assists and a kill. Joslynn Melchert dished out four assists and had an ace.
West Central falls on road
A day after winning a conference match at home, the Blue Devils dropped an Upper Iowa Conference match, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18, Tuesday in Calmar. Statistics for West Central (5-9, 2-2 UIC) were not available as of press time.
North Fayette Valley wins on road
The TigerHawks rebounded from a loss Monday to beat Kee, 25-6, 25-18, 25-8, Tuesday in Lansing. Brianna Davis led the way with 10 kills, while Brooklyn Hoey added nine for NFV (5-12, 2-3). Hoey garnered three solo blocks and a block assist, 13 digs and three of the team’s 12 aces. Ally Torkelson placed four aces.
Jayla Cowley and Torkelson each had 15 assists.
Jesup Invitational tests Oelwein boys, WC’s Sieck
Oelwein’s boys lost for the second time this season in scored meets Tuesday in Jesup. The Huskies were six points back of Waukon (84-90), with Conall Sauser (third; 16 minutes, 33.7 seconds) and Ray Gearhart (fifth; 17:01) placing in the top 10.
Jacob Sullivan was 19th (17:30) while Benjamin Driscoll (29) and Caleb Schunk (34) broke 18 minutes, but couldn’t clock in the 17:40s.
Starmont-West Central’s Charlie Sieck also collected his first race loss, coming in six seconds behind Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck junior Kaden Lynch (16:11.3-16:17.1).
The StarDevils placed 14th with 372 points, 13 ahead of North Fayette Valley. The TigerHawks were 15th on a tiebreaker as sixth runner Keagan McGrane placed 117th, five spots ahead of Columbus Catholic’s sixth runner.
Wapsie Valley’s Cole Bram placed 133rd as an individual.
The Warriors scored 233 points to place 10th in the girl’s race. Ava VanDaele (17, 20:37.8) and Brylee Bellis (19, 20:48.2) led the way.
NFV was 13th (293), led by Braelyn Meyer’s 21st-place finish. Addison Chapman (46) and Ava Bilden (49) placed in the top 50, as did Oelwein’s Libby Gearhart (47, 22:05.8).
The Huskies were 17th (411), three points behind MFL MarMac. Oelwein ran without two of its top runners in Alexa Berryman and Rachel Rulapaugh.