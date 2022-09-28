Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

VBWCNFV384print

North Fayette Valley’s Ally Torkelson put together four aces and 15 assists for the TigerHawks as they won an Upper Iowa Conference match Tuesday in Lansing.

 File photo

The Huskies fought in the final frame, but dropped a 25-9, 25-7, 26-4 loss at home Tuesday. Oelwein (11-16, 1-3 NICL East) finished fourth in the division. Lainee Reisner garnered five kills on six attempts for an .833 attack percentage. Natalie Crandall chipped in six digs, two block assists and a kill. Joslynn Melchert dished out four assists and had an ace.

West Central falls on road

Trending Food Videos