DUBUQUE — Two red-zone penalties and two interceptions in Wahlert Catholic territory killed multiple chances of Oelwein making any sort of comeback Friday night at Loras College.
The Golden Eagles scored 21 first-quarter points and beat the Huskies, 35-0, to climb into third place in Class 2A, District 4. Wahlert (2-5, 2-2) is ahead of Union (3-4, 2-2) via the tiebreaker. Oelwein (1-6, 1-3) is a game back of both.
Trailing 35-0 with a running clock in the third, Oelwein’s Carsen Jeanes found Ethan Weber for a touchdown on third-and-8 from the 15. But a personal foul on the Huskies negated the score and set the Huskies back to the Wahlert 30.
Jeanes connected with Duncan tTripp for 10 yards, but his fourth-and-17 pass was intercepted by Ian Borelli.
Later, a 5-yard drive nearly ended in a Josh Ladeburg 8-yard run for Oelwein’s first points. A chop block, however, pushed the situation to first-and-goal from the 24, and Jeanes’ fourth-down pass to Ladeburg was broken up by Owen Wallace.
The Golden Eagles ran for 298 yards on the night while Ryan Brosius scored three times and Michael Bormann broke off a 51-yard touchdown. His run pushed the hosts’ lead to 28-0 and came on play after another Jeanes interception. Brosius (83) yards and Kenny Petraitis (8) both broke 80 yards rushing and Bormann chipped in 66.
Jeanes passed for 114 yards on the night.