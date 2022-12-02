Miss a move.
It happens in wrestling.
How one responds looms large.
Often, Oelwein wrestlers responded poorly, according to a pair of Huskies and head coach Dalton Lape during a two-loss triangular showing to open the season Thursday at home.
The Huskies fell, 46-24, to East Marshall, and 57-24 to AGWSR. Kale Berinobis (113 pounds) and Konnor Barat-Klimesh (126, 132) each went 2-0 to help Oelwein stay close early before each opponent ran away with the score.
“We’ve got to keep fighting,” Berinobis said. “A lot of people gave up early; they panic a lot. You can’t panic in a match. You have to wrestle calm, wrestle smooth. Can’t give up. Have to keep going.”
Add Barat-Klimesh, “We’re just giving up, and giving up those points.”
Berinobis beat East Marshall’s Brody Augspurger, 2-0, by picking up a third-period penalty point and escape within five seconds midway through the frame and held on. He then pinned AGWSR’s Aaron Huber in 39 seconds.
Barat-Klimesh missed a move against East Marshall’s Jordan Meling and was taken down. He maneuvered for a reversal, then pinned Meling in 1:06. Against AGWSR, he led 4-1 midway through the first and earned the pin at 1:31.
The Huskies saw four wrestlers — Gavin Emery (forfeit), Wyatt Hitchcock (5-4 decision), Regan McKeeman (pin, 2:29) and Talyn Yearous (pin, 0:31) — split their nights.
Hitchcock led East Marshall’s Drake Gartin, 4-2, after one period as he picked up a penalty point and escape. Hitchcock went up 5-2 with a second-period escape.
Gartin gained a third-period reversal midway through, but Hitchcock held on through a stall warning to earn his first varsity win in his first varsity match.
McKeeman’s win came at his more natural weight of 152, while a 13-2 major decision loss came at 160. Emery lost, 8-6, earning a third-period reversal to close within two late in the match. Yearous pinned AGWSR’s Kade Urban in 31 seconds.
Oelwein gave up 12 points in each contest at 138 and 145 pounds.
The back-to-back losses helped turn a 12-9 deficit to 30-9 against East Marshall. It was 32-21, Mustangs, before a pair of pins put the match out of reach for the host.
A 24-all scoreline against the Cougars was turned on its head as AGWSR ran off seven consecutive victories.
“Just wrestle. Don’t overthink; that’s when you’re going to go downhill,” Berinobis said when asked where the team goes from its starting point. “Stick with what you know. Don’t try to do new things you haven’t practiced that much, or well.
“Wrestle calm and listen to your coaches. Don’t try to rush things.”