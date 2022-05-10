WATERLOO — Around Zoey Reisner, teammates’ faces broke into smiles.
Her own mouth dropped.
Individual scores were read off at the conclusion of Monday’s North Iowa Cedar League mega meet at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course. Oelwein’s junior first-year golfer immediately knew she was all-conference as the first pair of top-15 scores were read off, but no one knew where she stood.
Reisner’s 101 was tied with two others, with 11th being the highest placement available. After the other two names were read for 13th and 12th, respectively, it dawned on Reisner she was 11th.
Her 101 was Oelwein’s best score as the Huskies carded a 429 to place fifth. They were 10 behind Dike-New Hartford and seven ahead of Denver.
“I was very surprised. I haven’t shot this good all season,” Reisner said of her first 18-hole round of the season. Like everyone else Monday, Reisner battled all-day wind gusts and a cloudy, 70-ish day turning to 80s and constant sun roughly three hours into a six-hour round.
Her nine-hole low for the season was a 54 and her average was near 61. She was Oelwein’s sixth golfer and registered one par (par-5 No. 3) and five bogeys to highlight her day.
“It wasn’t bad. I only had one real bad hole — it was an eight,” she said. “My driving definitely helped me today. Even if it wasn’t completely straight, I could still — it was in a good enough spot that I could get it up on the green.”
Hannah Patrick’s 102 was good for 15th and an all-conference medal. She tied with Sumner’s Katie Reno on the scorecard.
Jaylynn Craun carded a 111, with a par on No. 3. Madeline McShane’s 115 served as the team’s final score.
Emma Smock (120) and Alexa Berryman (127) were the Huskies fifth and sixth scores.
“We were very pleased to place fifth,” head coach Cole Thomas said. “We went into the meet with a team goal to finish in the top six.
“I think our girls competed for all 18 holes, with this being the first 18 hole meet for most of our team. Excellent job by Zoey Reisner and Hannah Patrick on being all-conference performers.
“We still have a lot of room for improvement and look forward to three days of practice before competing at our regional meet on Friday.”