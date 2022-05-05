CEDAR FALLS — Cramped. Completed.
The North Iowa Cedar League top-15 leaderboard was separated by nine strokes Wednesday, with at least 18 shooting 82 or better at a relatively wet Pheasant Ridge Golf Course that played sloppy in areas because of Tuesday’s rain.
Oelwein (350), Wapsie Valley (361) and Sumner-Fredericksburg (400) placed 10th, 11th and 14th, respectively.
The Huskies were two back of AGWSR, the Warriors were one ahead of BCLUW and the Cougars were two back of East Marshall but two ahead of South Hardin.
Grundy Center’s 303 ran away with the championship.
“I was very happy with how our guys played,” Oelwein head coach Derek Kuennen said. “Our guys went out and competed and that is all that I can ask as a coach. We look to take that momentum forward into sectionals next week.”
Oelwein’s Brandon Tournier (77) and Ethan Anderson (81) claimed all-conference medals for placing seventh and 14th, respectively. Tournier won a scorecard tiebreaker with Jesup’s Jack Miller for the higher medal while Anderson lost a scorecard playoff with Hudson’s Levi Budreau for the higher medal.
Tournier was one stroke back of a three-way fifth place deadlock and two back of fourth place.
“That was my goal,” the freshman said of his high-70s score. “I didn’t want to get anything above an 80. Putts could have fell, putting was not very good today.
“Hole 1, I put an iron really close, 10 foot, and I had a downhiller. And I just tapped it and it went eight feet past. That was crazy. I sunk it for par, but the greens felt uneven.”
Tournier’s round featured all but five pars.
“The (holes) down below, like one and 10, were really, really wet. Hard to find your ball. Definitely had to pick, clean and place. But when you got more on top, it wasn’t really that bad.”
Anderson’s round sported a birdie on the par-4 ninth, where he put his approach shot within five feet of the cup.
“Brandon and Ethan played very well and received well deserved all-conference honors,” Kuennen said.
Trevor Kane (94) and Owen Gieselman (98) broke 100 to complete the team scoring. Camden Huffman (104) and Kale Korkheimer (111) rounded out the scoring.
Brody Blaylock’s 83 was the top Warriors score. Nine pars were a highlight, but he closed the back nine with two double-bogeys.
“I played pretty well to start,” he said. “Not great down the stretch, but it was our first 18-hole round.
“Some of the tee boxes, some of the walks were soggy. But we had pick, clean and place, so we were able to clean it up every time. You needed to use that today.”
Tucker Ladeburg dropped a birdied on the par-4 No. 11 as a spotlight to his 88. Michael Mann II (94) and both Parker Landsgard (96) and Gavin Leistikow (96) broke 100. Benton Hyde hit the century mark on the dot.
Jaymison Howard birdied two of the par 5s at Pheasant Ridge to highlight his 85. He birdied two, parred one and bogeyed another.
“Most of the par 5s went well,” he said. “I stayed (positive with) myself didn’t let bad shots get to me. I was shooting for a score in the 80s, so I’d say it went well. That’s what I wanted.”
Sumner’s team score was what head coach Josh Krueger expected.
“Our team score was right at our average for the year,” he said. “This was the first 18-hole tournament for our three freshman so I was pleased with how well the team held it together.
It was nice to see Jaymison put together his best two nine holes of the year. His 85 was a bright spot for the team yesterday.”
Brennan Duffy, Joe Kroenecke and Gabriel Mitchell each shot a 105. Reid Holtz and Kallen Wilharm each carded a 112.
All three teams have a week to prepare for their sectional tournaments. Jesup Sumner and Wapsie head to New Hampton. Oelwein heads to Clear Lake.