Two wins to three.
Three to four?
Perhaps more?
It’s a goal for Oelwein’s football program in head coach Bob Lape’s third season. Rather, it’s an unstated goal. The longtime Fayette County coach preached another mantra for his youthful program.
“We just need to focus on getting better at the things we need to get better at,” he said. “Every day, that’s our motto — get better at something.”
The Huskies won five games the past two seasons and eight the past three. Oelwein’s shot at victories this season will come with a younger roster — juniors and seniors make up just 35 percent (19 of 54) of the roster.
“It’s about next man in. Now it’s your turn,” Lape said. “If you are a junior or senior, now it’s your turn to play more. It’s your turn to shine.
“And you have two choices: You either step it up and do it, or you don’t. Right now, we have a lot of guys who are stepping up and getting better and that’s all I can ask.”
Junior Carter Jeanes takes over at signal-caller after throwing two completions for 24 yards and a touchdown last season. He also ran for four of the nearly 300 yards the backfield brings back from the 2,200 attained last year.
Senior Duncan Tripp ran for 265 and classmate Austin Perry ran for 16.
The new-look backfield will include several others in Oelwein’s traditional two-back offense and run behind a reconfigured line that lost a few starters but return senior tackle Christian Stoler and senior lineman Cori Lickiss, among others.
Senior Logan Cockerham and junior Carson Cox will be among the receiver rotation; Tripp also caught passes out of the backfield (six, 36 yards).
“We give the guys an opportunity to win their spot,” Lape said. “Obviously, we don’t have a lot of depth. So it’s about effort, and the effort is there.
“They’re working hard, they’re getting better and doing the things we need to do.”
Lickiss attained 32.5 tackles, with 3.5 for loss, on the defensive side while Stoler garnered 23 tackles with 2.5 for loss. Perry picked up 17.5 tackles ns Cockerham has 14.5, with 4.5 for loss.
Cockerham also recovered two fumbles.
“Early in the season, there are so many gains,” Lape said of a nearly brand-new crew. “If we can keep making those gains as the season goes on, things should happen for us that should be good.”
The coach reiterated numbers are the past and the program needs to focus on the present.
“The first goal is to get better,” he said. “If we do that, and if we don’t worry about winning games or the record — just do our jobs and get better at positions, those things at the end will take care of themselves.
“Yes, we want to win games. But first, we want to get better each day, each week. And if we get better, we’ll get some wins.”