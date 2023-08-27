The glass is half full.
That’s the message Oelwein head coach Bob Lape gave a dozen or so Husky supporters at his first Coaches Corner meeting of the season Saturday at Ampersand.
Yes, Oelwein fell, 26-14, to Charles City. Yes, Lape reiterated, “I hate losing more than I like winning” to the assembled mass. But the coaches procured game tape on roughly three-quarters of the varsity during the loss and, in his view, made just two critical mistakes.
“In my five years here, we’ve won games where we didn’t play that well,” he said. “Last night, you take two plays out of the game, I think we win.
“We did some good things. They did good things. I couldn’t be prouder of the way they played.”
Oelwein was driving in the second quarter and faced third-and-11 from the Charles City 16 after a 1-yard loss. Quarterback Maddox Pattison’s throw to the right-side flat was intercepted at the 11 by Micah Hillhouse and returned 89 yards for an 18-6 Comet lead with 4 minutes, 16 seconds remaining in the half.
The Huskies previously forced a turnover on downs at their own 48 to end a Comet drive and Lape felt his team moved the ball well enough to be able to come up with a tying score — as it had in the first frame.
Instead, it faced a 12-point deficit at the half when both teams went three-and-out after Charles City’s defensive score.
“We were in the game the whole time. It’s just how it is,” Lape said. “The interception hurt; if we just take the sack and bring up fourth down, we still have a chance on the drive.”
Oelwein drew within 18-14 on a Josh Ladeburg 4-yard run and subsequent 2-point run halfway through the third and forced another turnovers on downs early in the fourth to regain possession.
From his own 22, Ladeburg rumbled to the 33 before the ball was punched out of his grasp. Charles City’s Deacon Caspers came up with it for another turnover and Jordan Foster connected with Kayden Kasemeier on a 37-yard touchdown two plays later. Josiah Cunnings ran for the conversion for a 26-14 lead with 10:35 left in the game.
“Josh rumbles on for about 14, 15 yards and fumbles,” Lape said. “We don’t fumble, we’re moving good enough (that) we’re going to score.”
Oelwein’s marched to the Charles City 16 during its next drive, but Pattison’s fourth-and-6 pass was incomplete. The Comets regained the ball with three minutes left, picked up two more first downs and then kneeled out the clock.
Oelwein was seemingly beset by a few players cramping up, with several linemen forced out because of the issue. It yielded some positives, according to Lape, as the Huskies rotated 10 linemen in and out during the contest.
“We talked about before the game, with all these lineman, who’s going to play?” Lape said. “They’re going two ways, it’s really hot out, we’re going to have to get them many reps and move people around.
“Well, we have the game film to evaluate a lot of kids last night, especially on the offensive line.”
Ladeburg ran for 88 yards and Brandon Tournier ran for 54. Pattison was 2 for 6 for 13 yards, with the 7-yard TD to Hayden Rummel.
Ethan DeTemmerman made five solo tackles and Nolan Lamphier netted 4.5, with two for loss.
“I can tell you this — we’re still tied for the district lead,” Lape said to chuckles. “Everybody in the district lost last night.”