“Two wins on the road.”
The text from Oelwein girls head coach Jason Yessak contained just one exclamation point this time. The Huskies beat Columbus Catholic, 49-43, Tuesday in Waterloo for its second road win of the season and fourth of the young season.
Oelwein (4-2) last won multiple road games during a season in 2018-19, with three of its seven away from home.
“(We) Outrebounded a more physical and bigger team,” Yessak said. “Our halfcourt defense was really good at times.”
The Huskies garnered 36 rebounds to the Sailors’ 27, with Emma Smock snagging nine, Haydin Becker grabbing eight and McKenzie See collecting seven.
“Emma really put up a fight down low,” Alexa Berryman said. “She was very scrappy and rebounded with a lot of heart tonight.”
Becker added two blocks and four steals as the visitors picked up 11 steals and forced 17 turnovers.
The Huskies turned around a 24-17 halftime deficit, dropping 32 second-half points to close the victory. Oelwein sank 18 of 31 free throws to help pull it out, with Smock going 8 for 13, Becker going 6 for 8 and See hitting 4 of 6.
Smock scored 14 and Becker led the way with 18.
“She shot lots of important free throws and was vital to securing the win,” Berryman said of Smock.
“The entire game was close,” Smock said. “We worked hard on the defensive end getting lots of boards to run our offense out front. We stayed calm when they applied pressure and continued to move the ball getting inside looks.
Oelwein boys 63, Columbus Catholic 59, OT
The Huskies evened their record (3-3) with a 13-point fourth quarter and a 10-point overtime Tuesday in Waterloo. Oelwein trailed, 13-9, after the first eight minutes and clawed back to trail by one at the break (24-23) and after three quarters (41-40). No statistics were available as of press time.
Wapsie Valley boys 62, AGWSR 40
Mason Harter wasn’t satisfied.
The senior led the Warriors (3-1) to a 22-point rout Tuesday night in Fairbank with a career-best scoreline, but felt his team was “sleepwalking for parts of the game” during its first of three-game, four-day week.
“It was nice to get the win, but honestly we did not play at the level we should have,” Harter said. “Defensively we did not bring the effort that we should have.
“I went to the Mississippi State game in Minnesota on Sunday, and watching the way they hustled is something we need to do.”
Harter nearly outscored the Cougars himself, dropping 36 points, 24 rebounds and six blocks.
“I know my job is to get boards; tonight was also my night to score,” he said. “The next game it could be someone else. We have a lot of people capable of putting up points.”
Casey O’Donnell added seven points and eight rebounds as the Warriors trailed 11-9 after one quarter and outscored AGWSR, 53-29, the rest of the way.
“It was a rough start to the game for us and we were lacking a lot of things to start the game off,” O’Donnell said. “We needed to lock in on defense and as a team and individual we weren’t locked in like we needed to be.
“We started off slow and were playing half speed and we can’t have that as a team. We will get better at that and it’s good that it’s early in the year so that we are able to fix the little things now and move on from here.”
AGWSR 38 girls, Wapsie Valley 31
A 10-point lead after eight minutes. A chance at a large upset.
It all went by the wayside for Kayla Ott’s Warriors on Tuesday as the Cougars (6-0) scored 33 points through the final 16 minutes for the victory. Wapsie (2-4) netted just 16 points on the second, third and fourth quarters.
Kenzie Snyder scored seven while Bailey Mullihan and Kate Risse each netted six. Mullihan added four steals and Grace Mullihan grabbed five rebounds and snagged two steals.
MFL MarMac boys 86, West Central 37
The Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0 Upper Iowa) blew up the game with 55 points by halftime of Tuesday’s game in Maynard. Brooks Ingels scored 14 for the Blue Devils (1-4, 0-3); he added five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
MFL MarMac girls 64, West Central 34
A 20-point first quarter and double-digits in each frame pushed the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2 UIC) to the win. The Blue Devils (3-2, 2-1) lost their first Upper Iowa contest.
Grundy Center boys 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 51
Despite double digits from Jaymison Howard, Kallen Wilharm and Treyton Wurzer (10 apiece), the Cougars (1-4) allowed 16 second-quarter points Tuesday in Sumner.
Sumner nearly matched the Spartans in a high-scoring fourth frame (23-22).
Wurzer and Tatum Nuss collected seven steals combined while Mitchell (five) and Nuss combined for eight assists. Howard sank three 3-pointers.
Grundy Center girls 50, Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
The Spartans (2-4) accrued 19 points in the fourth quarter to pull off the upset against the Cougars (4-2) Tuesday in Sumner. Isabelle Elliott put up 23 points and 13 rebounds, Alivia Lange added 11 points and Jana Meyer snagged six points and seven steals.