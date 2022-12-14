Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein’s Emma Smock put up her second near double-double Tuesday night in Waterloo in helping lead the Huskies to their second road victory of the season.

 File photo

“Two wins on the road.”

The text from Oelwein girls head coach Jason Yessak contained just one exclamation point this time. The Huskies beat Columbus Catholic, 49-43, Tuesday in Waterloo for its second road win of the season and fourth of the young season.

