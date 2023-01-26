Regression.
Waterloo Christian’s 2-3 zone defense forced Oelwein into old, bad habits Thursday.
Rushed shots. Poor selection. Inopportune turnovers.
Head coach Jason Yessak’s blank-slate expression was what it added up to as he stood outside the locker room after a 50-40 loss to the Regents (11-7).
“It was us not being patient on offense,” he said of his Huskies (8-8), which have lost all but one game since Jan. 10.
Oelwein shot 16 for 54 from the field, including 4 for 14 in the last 8 minutes, 30 seconds of the contest.
“Too many quick shots,” he added. “Shot selection was poor, for the most part. Throw those two things together and what do you get? A lot of missed shots.”
McKinzie See’s jumper with 1:15 remaining in the third answered a Sydney Aronson 3-pointer and gave the host a 31-27 lead. Katie Costello sank one for the visitors with 30 seconds left in the frame to bring the Regents within one (31-30), and a 3-pointer turned the scoreboard for Waterloo Christian seconds into the fourth.
Aronson’s jumper in the lane put the Regents up four (35-31). Later, See hit a runner in the paint for a 38-35 deficit, and her steal and layup thinned the margin to one (38-37) with 4:17 on the clock.
She had a chance to put her team ahead the next possession, but the layup rolled in and out of the bucket. Reagan Wheeler scored off an inbounds play, and another inbounds play led to Waterloo Christian pulling ahead, 43-37, on Lauren Bergstrom’s 3-pointer.
Emma Smock drilled a 3 from the wing for a 43-40 score, but the Huskies went the final 2:18 without scoring.
They committed three turnovers and went 0 for 4 in that span, with a second-chance shot missing its mark after an offensive rebound.
“Most of our turnovers were unforced,” Yessak said of the team’s 20 giveaways. “Just throwing the ball right to the other team. Gotta take better care of it.
“It’s stuff we work on every day.”
Ten came in each half, with two crucial ones in a 40-second span during which the Regents extended a 43-40 lead to 48-40.
Oelwein opened the game 1 for 11 from the floor in trailing 9-2, but Smock’s steal and run-the-floor drive and layup cut the deficit to 9-4 and ignited what was the host’s only prolonged offensive spark of the game.
The Huskies shot 7 of 16 from the floor in a 9:27 span of the first half, closing within 9-6 (See putback), 11-10 (Smock jumper) and 13-12 (Haydin Becker jumper).
Finally, a Rachel Rulapaugh layup with just under three minutes left in the half gave Oelwein a 14-13 lead. Yessak’s team lead 16-15 as Rulapaugh went in for another layup, but trailed 17-16 at the half.
Becker free throws put her team ahead, 18-17, and Libby Gearhart’s shot made it 20-19 in favor of the host.
A See steal and layup pushed Oelwein’s advantage to 22-19, and it later ran the lead to 29-24 on a Becker layup, Rulapuagh foul shot and See layup with 2:23 left in the third.
See netted 18 to lead the way while Smock scored nine. Becker chipped in six and Rulapaugh netted five.