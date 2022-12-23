Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Emma Smock is a vibes kind of person.

When the feeling, the emotion, surrounding her is off, she’s off. When everything is on, she’s on.

Tags

Trending Food Videos