Emma Smock is a vibes kind of person.
When the feeling, the emotion, surrounding her is off, she’s off. When everything is on, she’s on.
Transitioning from middle-of-the-court nets to end-of-the-court baskets, thus far, everything has been on for Oelwein’s girls basketball team.
The Huskies (5-2) have five wins pre-Christmas for the first time since 2018-19 (5-4). They have three road wins for the first time since that season, and their record is the best pre-Christmas mark since 2013-14, when it was also 5-2 — five straight wins to open the year, then two losses.
Oh, and Oelwein has equaled its win total from the past three seasons combined.
“(I) Really like where this team is at right now and not just the varsity,” head coach Jason Yessak said. “We’re a combined 12-4 across all levels, and have lots of girls performing well. We’re getting contributions from all of the girls in the program.”
It starts with practice — and the mood, per Smock.
“You know, I feel the atmosphere this year is a lot more welcoming than it has been in the past,” she said. “Every time I step foot in the gym, I’m happy to see my teammates. We worked hard day in and out of practice (in the past) and for a while it was paying off in little spurts. This year it’s paying off extra, and I think I can say for the whole team that it’s fun to play the way we have been able to this year.”
As one of two seniors, Smock wanted to transition the ‘atmosphere’ developed by her and the volleyball team, which led it to its best season in five years, to the winter sport. A healthy majority concurred.
“I am very pleased with our season so far,” junior Alexa Berryman said. “I knew before we started that our team chemistry had drastically improved from last year. We will continue to work on playing smart and together.”
Yessak’s program benefits from a veteran presence. Correct, it has just two seniors. But the junior class — Berryman, Maria Rael, Libby Gearhart and Rachel Rulapaugh — are third-year varsity mainstays, minus an injury hiatus or two, and have logged enough varsity time to be able to shake off a brief, two-game road losing streak and reel off four wins, with three on the road.
“We have all worked very hard and have been having success,” Gearhart said. “I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
It has survived via the steady core of veterans, but has thrived off the production of two newcomers. Freshmen Haydin Becker and McKenzie See have burst onto the scene, with each averaging double-digit scoring (14 for Becker, 12.3 for See), more than six rebounds (7.3 for Becker, 6.1 for See), more than 2.5 steals (3 for See, 2.6 for Becker) and one block (1.6 for Becker, 1 for See).
Smock is at 9 points and 8.7 rebounds a game, and Rael (2 per game) and Rulapaugh (1.9) aid a defense that averages 13 thefts per game.
“We all work really well together and we know each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” See said. “We are also starting to trust each other on the court which helps with our success so far this season.”
Added Becker, “I have loved how accepting the older girls are of letting me, an underclassman, play with them. We’ve become so close as teammates. I appreciate the coaches pushing us to be the best we can and believing in us.”
Oelwein’s record is a sign work is still necessary. It is 5-0 against sub-.500 teams, which is good. But it is 0-2 against above-.500 teams, and will face five of them in one month’s time, plus a North Fayette Valley team at .500 at the moment.
In addition, the Huskies have played just one North Iowa Cedar League East game because of scheduling issues, with seven coming in the new year.
Yet hope is undeterred.
“We have so much potential to still be uncovered,” Smock said, “but for now we are focusing on working hard whenever we are on the court in hopes it keeps paying off.”
Added Berryman, “It is very exciting that our success has been throughout all three levels. We are looking forward to seeing what the rest of our season brings.”