Eighth grade.
Oelwein seniors Emma Smock and Ella Schunk were eight graders the last time Oelwein put up three road wins during a season.
The Huskies equaled that mark with a 42-37 win Monday at Independence, overcoming 27 turnovers to best the Mustangs.
Current freshmen Haydin Becker and McKenzie See led the way, statistically, with See scoring 14 and Becker netting 12. Becker added 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks and See contributed eight rebounds, four blocks and a steal.
Smock chipped in eight points and eight rebounds, hitting 6 of 8 free throws. Hannah Patrick hit a 3 and went 2 for 2 from the line.
The Huskies led from the opening frame, owning a 13-4 edge after eight minutes and holding on. Independence missed more than 20 3-pointers.
Wapsie Valley boys 64, Kee 61
The Warriors scored 27 points in the fourth quarter to turn over a 46-37 deficit and move to 6-1 before the break Monday in Lansing.
Mason Harter scored 28 and grabbed 20 rebounds, with two steals and a block.
Andrew Westpfahl scored 17, while Casey O’Donnell snagged 11 rebounds and a block.
Wapsie Valley girls 63, Kee 40
The Warriors scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to turn a close game into a blowout Monday in Lansing. Kate Risse scored 24 to lead Wapsie (4-5), while Grace Mullihan scored 13.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls 58, Tripoli 23
Isabelle Elliott scored 32 and grabbed 13 rebounds Monday in Tripoli, adding four steals and three assists.
Alivia Lange scored 11 and chipped in seven steals and four assists for the Cougars (6-2) .
Tripoli boys 54, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48
The Panthers scored 20 in the fourth to hold off the Cougars (1-7).
