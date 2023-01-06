MAYNARD — Jason Yessak’s team hadn’t played a full-on basketball game in two and a half weeks.
It showed.
Oelwein led from start to finish, but relatively inefficient shooting and sloppiness at times dampened vibes after a 54-41 victory against West Central (3-6) on Thursday. The Huskies (6-2) shot 42 percent (15 for 35) from the field, missing 14 3-pointers, and missed 13 free throws.
Felt like a little bit of rust, correct?
“Yes,” both Haydin Becker and Emma Smock chuckled.
“Yeah, for sure,” Smock added. “We got a little out of control, more than usual. But we kept our composure and finished playing how we know how to play.”
Twenty-five turnovers were slightly more than the season average (22.5), while the 3-point percentage (26, on 5 for 19 shooting) was slightly higher than the season average.
“I know. Yuck,” head coach Jason Yessak smirked while looking at the statistics. “I expected some, just out of break, being a little sloppy.
“I like to give them six days (off). It’s a long season. But we had basketball, full practices, seven out of the last eight days. We should be ready to play.”
The Blue Devils shot 9 for 22 from the field and 14-of-22 from the free-throw line. The host put on a brief run over a minute in the fourth quarter, closing within 44-34 on a six-point spurt.
Senior forward Abby Squires scored a layup off a Kaydence Martin steal, then stole the ball herself and dropped in another layup. Faith Steinbronn added two free throws, and dropped another one for a 46-35 deficit at the 4 minute, 40 second mark of the frame.
A pair of Squires free throws closed the deficit to nine (46-37), but Oelwein held West Central scoreless through the next 2:10 to re-establish a double-digit lead.
“West Central is big and physical,” Yessak said. “We struggled with that at times, and their pressure in the fourth quarter gave us some fits, too. They have some height and length that makes it a bit tougher to pass.
“Proud of the kids, They did a great job of adapting and came through.”
Squires scored 10 to match Martin’s output, but didn’t net points until the final five minutes of the game. Kassidy Bantz hit two 3s and added eight, while Steinbronn went 5 for 7 from the line and chipped in seven points.
Becker collected another double-double with 17 points and 13 rebounds; she added four steals and three assists. McKinzie See added 14 points, eight rebounds, four steals and two assists and Smock picked up 10 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.
The backcourt of Alexa Berryman, Libby Gearhart and Maria Rael contributed seven steals, five assists and three rebounds.
“We’ll just keep climbing,” Smock said.