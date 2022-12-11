Two birds. One stone.
Or something like that.
Oelwein’s girls picked up their first North Iowa Cedar League East victory in school history and their first road win of the season by knocking off Wapsie Valley, 44-22, Friday in Fairbank.
The Huskies went 0-8 in the NICL East last season. Oelwein (3-2, 1-0) also won its first road game since Jan. 17 at Hudson, and collected its first road victory of more than two points since Jan. 5, 2019 (54-27 at West Central).
Oelwein held Wapsie Valley (2-3, 0-1) scoreless through the opening eight minutes, a crucial stretch that saw the visitors take a 9-0 lead.
“Throughout the whole game, our defense was the strong key,” senior forward Emma Smock said. “It comes down to our defense helping create our offense, and since we never let off the gas on defense we were able to keep our offense moving.”
Added Alexa Berryman, “Those first minutes gave us the momentum we needed to put the game away. We ran the floor hard and played with confidence as a team.”
The Huskies extended their lead with a 17-point second quarter and led, 26-8, at the half. Oelwein betted its second win of the season in which it held an opponent to a score in the 20s.
“We found a way to win a game,” head coach Jason Yessak said. “Our man-to-man defense was strong, with our defense creating offense.”
Smock netted a team-best 15 points, with a pair of 3-pointers and 11 points coming in the first half. Ten of Haydin Becker’s 11 points also came during the opening 16 minutes.
Smock added double-digit rebounds for her first career double-double.
“She carried us offensively in the first half, knocking down a few 3s,” Yessak said. “Haydin Becker continues to play well.”
Oelwein outscored Wapsie, 18-14, in the second half. Liza Riordan scored nine to lead the Warriors.
Wapsie boys race out front, hold on for victory
The Warriors dropped 37 points in the first half and worked through a high-scoring second half between both teams to beat Oelwein, 68-52.
Wapsie (2-1, 1-0) held the Huskies (2-2, 0-2) to four points in the opening quarter and 13 in the first half. Oelwein scored 39 in the second half as part of its rally.
Andrew Westpfahl scored 19, with 10 in the first half and nine in the second, while Mason Harter netted 16 before fouling out. He dropped 13 in the first half.
Hunter Kane scored 10, with six in the second half, and Casey O’Donnell chipped in nine in his first game back.
Connall Sauser dropped 15 for the Huskies while Brady Burkhart and Carter Jeanes garnered 11 apiece.