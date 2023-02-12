Scene: “Wait, they beat Sumner-Fredericksburg?” “Yes, last Friday. And Jesup. Twice.”
Scene: Oelwein senior Emma Smock, seated at the top of the bleachers, still in uniform.
After a watershed victory against Sumner Fredericksburg on its home court, it might take the Oelwein girls basketball program a long time to figure out how a program-defining season ended with such a crash.
The screeching halt came Saturday as the Huskies fell 51-39 to Union Community in the Class 3A Region 3 quarterfinal. It was the second loss to the Knights in five days.
The first, a 61-51 defeat Tuesday in La Porte City, denied Oelwein (11-12) a chance to clinch a North Iowa Cedar League East division co-championship.
What caused the remarks, the back-and-forth between supporters of Union (5-18), which had three wins prior to Feb. 7?
Was it nerves of hosting a playoff game for the first time in several seasons? Was it having Tuesday’s loss in their collective mind? Was it facing a zone defense, which seemingly gave the Huskies fits from the time Denver played a 2-3 zone Jan. 12?
Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak wearily smiled. He took a good five seconds perusing his thoughts.
“Maybe a little bit of everything,” he said.
The Huskies went more than four minutes without scoring to start the game. They committed 22 turnovers, with 14 in the first half. And while the Huskies held Ava Mills and Brigette Rohrer, who torched them for 49 points Tuesday, Reagan Sorenson ran wild.
The junior scored 25 points, with four 3s and a 5 for 5 performance from the line in the mix. Mills (four 3s) and Lilly Lorenzen (one 3) each netted nine.
“We just didn’t defend their guards well,” Yessak said. “We just can’t leave them open. We can’t leave them open the few times we did. And they hit some shots that were way deep, too.
“And they’re good, don’t get me wrong. They’re good. All the credit to them for knocking shots down.”
Oelwein committed five turnovers in the opening four minutes. It closed within 19-14 with four minutes left in the opening half, then had six turnovers in seven possessions. The Huskies performed infinitely better in the second half, with 24 points on 7 for 16 shooting and eight free throws.
Sixteen rebounds, nine steals and six assists were all better numbers than the first-half counterparts.
Yessak was asked if the watershed win against Sumner was the plateau.
“Could be. You always want to play the very best at the very end,” he said. “Maybe we … we have a couple young kids who, this is a lot of basketball for them. We played a lot of games in a very short time (in January). Physically, mentally, that can wear on you.”
Oelwein played 16 of its 23 games after Jan. 1, with five since Feb. 2.
McKinzie scored 17, adding 12 rebounds and three steals. Haydin Becker scored nine, all in the second half, and added six rebounds.
Smock contributed three rebounds, three assists, two points and a steal in her final game.
“I said, ‘Use our success this year. Use that as a springboard into our offseason and next year’” the coach said. “We have a lot of potential to be even better as our young kids get a little older.
“We’re certainly going to miss our seniors — that’s the first and foremost thing. Ella and Emma, their leadership and commitment — they’ve been through the battles and last three years of struggle. They stuck with us. It says a lot about who those two are.”
Class 2A, Region 1
Columbus Catholic 59, Wapsie Valley 47
The host Sailors (6-16) scored 28 second-half points to extend a close game into a double-digit victory Saturday in Waterloo. Morgan Bradley scored 21 to lead Columbus, while Peyton Curley’s 11 paced the Warriors (7-15). Kate Risse scored six in her final game, while Elle Voy added seven in her final game.
Class 3A, Region 7
Waukon 66, North Fayette Valley 38
The Indians knocked off the host by 30 two weeks after beating the TigerHawks (14-8) by 14. Keira McCormick (13), Jayden Knox and Emma Palmer (12 apiece) all scored in double digits for Waukon. No statistics were available for NFV.