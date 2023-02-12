Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Scene: “Wait, they beat Sumner-Fredericksburg?” “Yes, last Friday. And Jesup. Twice.”

Scene: Oelwein senior Emma Smock, seated at the top of the bleachers, still in uniform.

Tags

Trending Food Videos