A double-edged sword.
Home course advantage is normally touted by whomever has it — players, coaches, fans, etc.
The course a given team plays on an everyday basis should provide intimate knowledge of its many crevices and foibles. The second end, however, is that pressure to perform well playing it extrapolates immensely — one should never have a rough day on one’s home course.
Relatively speaking, Oelwein’s girls golf team didn’t Friday during the Class 2A Oelwein Subregional at Hickory Grove. The Huskies placed second by two strokes (397-399) to advance to the Anamosa regional championship round; it is the second straight season Cole Thomas’ program has reached the round just before the state meet.
Yet, the atmosphere felt subdued as runner-up medalist Emma Smock, Hannah Patrick and Selah Hadley sat together in the clubhouse following the post-tournament ceremony. The Huskies averaged a 195 during four nine-hole matches at home; extrapolated, that score is a 390 average over 18 holes.
How did this round go?
“Mid,” offered Smock.
It was quickly matched by Patrick: “Yeah, mid.”
“The first couple holes on the front nine, I struggled a little bit,” Smock said. “At probably hole four, four or five, I kind of kicked it into gear. Then once we started the back nine, I had my mind on a goal and I achieved it.”
The senior rebounded from a triple-bogey on the first hole to score a 92. With a 46/46 split, she earned runner-up medalist to Jesup’s Morgan Krall (82).
Patrick shot a 95, carving three strokes off her ‘front-nine’ 49 on the nine-hole course to place fourth.
“You get out there and have to have a good mentality,” Patrick said. “‘Are you going to play good, are you going to play bad?’ You get out there, you have a bad hole, you have to move on. Just have to have a good, solid mindset the whole time.
“We did our best and advanced.”
Jaylynn Craun’s 104 was good for 11th and Selah Hadley’s 108 was 13th and rounded out the team scoring.
“I know that this year has been a really big year for us, a lot of improvement since last year,” Hadley said of the team’s 11-1 nine-hole record and top-4 North Iowa Cedar League placement. “And you’re really seeing that.
“For me, today, … Mr. (Derek) Kuennen came to me and was like, ‘Hey, you might need to pull through.’ I was like, ‘All right.’ So, it became like Hannah and Emma said, treating every hole like a new hole and just getting in that groove. ‘This is what I can do, this is the leeway I got, and this is what I have to do.’”
Zoey Reisner shot a 111 and Alexa Berryman shot a 115 as the fifth and sixth scorers Friday.
Hadley, Patrick and Smock felt comfortable with the early drizzle at the meet’s start because of home-course advantage, and praised their nine-hole course for another reason — it allowed Thomas and Kuennen to catch up to each of them and check in multiple times.
“Normally in meets, we barely see our coaches, just because we’re everywhere on a big course,” Smock said. “Today, being at our home course, both our coaches were out here all day and able to see us more than once or twice.
“It helped that this isn’t an 18-hole course, and all our holes are kind of (bunched) together.”
Added Hadley: “We’re really fortunate. Especially talking to other people who really struggle with their coaching … I know some girls were talking to me, ‘We wish we had coaches like yours.’”
Oelwein plays at Fawn Creek Country Club on Wednesday morning.
“This is going to be a big test for us,” Smock said. “See if we can actually pull through and show everybody we have improved. I think we have shown that, but I think Wednesday’s meet will really help define that.”