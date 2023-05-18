DES MOINES — The text came at 3:46 p.m.
Oelwein girls head golf coach Cole Thomas: “373, 1st place, ticket punched.”
The Huskies posted their best 18-hole round when it absolutely had to, winning the Anamosa Regional championship by one stroke (373-374) over Jesup and Beckman Catholic on Wednesday at Fawn Creek Country Club in Anamosa.
It is Oelwein’s first trip to the 2A tournament in several years. The Huskies’ 373 was its best 18-hole round by 26 strokes.
“I think that overall we all just knew what the goal in mind was and what was laying on the line,” senior Emma Smock said. “A one-stroke difference between first and second place teams is a very tight score. Being able to come out on top feels very good though.”
Added Jaylynn Craun: “When results were flooding in I couldn’t watch. I was so excited and nervous. I was feeling all the emotions, but when I heard our name be called I felt all the joy in the world and I couldn’t be more proud of the team.”
Bunching and the back end aided the Huskies, as Hannah Patrick’s 90 and Zoey Reisner’s 91 were 6-7 in the standings and followed by Craun’s 95 and Smock’s 97 at 12-13.
“I think today we got out there and everyone just knew that we had to play our best and do the best we can because it could be our last with Emma and Zoey,” Patrick said of the round. “I eagled hole 15 and knowing I had four holes left, I just had to keep going and play with confidence.”
Jesup’s Morgan Krall shot a 79 to earn medalist honors, but the J-Hawks had just one more scorer in the top 15 (Hannah Bovy’s ninth-place 92). Beckman Catholic saw runner-up Shea Steffen card an 80 and Maddie Schmitz shoot an 85, but no one else in the top 18.
“Today was great for me. I had a bunch of pars,” Resiner said of her career-best 18-hole round. “I just had to remind myself that just because I have one bad hole doesn’t mean the rest of my day is ruined.”
“I wasn’t very happy with how I played myself, but I am very happy that I still contributed that fourth score and that my girls all shot very well,” Wartburg signee Smock said.
Alexa Berryman was 26th with a 110 and Selah Hadley was 28th with a 111.
Oelwein will golf May 26-27 at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. Tee times are set for 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. Friday.
“When all the scores were coming in, I was so nervous I didn’t even pay attention,” Patrick said. “I was just sipping my Dr. Pepper thinking, ‘No matter what happens we did our best and we can’t change it now.’ We really did our best because we qualified for state.”