It was supposed to be triangular. Then a quadrangular.
It turned out to be an extended round.
Oelwein’s girls golf team was set to host a final, pre-postseason meet Tuesday at Hickory Grove Golf Course. Waterloo Christian brought a pair of golfers, while Iowa City West and MFL MarMac bowed out within 48 hours of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. start.
The Husky girls forged ahead and shot a 197 on a windy day at the course. Jaylynn Craun and Emma Smock each carded a 48 to tie for first, with Hannah Patrick one stroke back. Selah Hadley shot a 52 and Zoey Reisner shot a 53 to close out the top five.
It was announced Wednesday afternoon the Husky girls golf team will host the Class 2A, Region 5A meet May 12 at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
“We are excited to be able to host our regional meet at home, and have a olid week to prepare to be successful,” head coach Cole Thomas said. “The girls deserve a lot of credit for takeing practices seriously and having consistent scores all season.”
Wapsie Valley golfs at Maple Hills
The Warrior boys and girls teams participated in a triangular Tuesday at Maple Hills Golf Course.
The boys placed third with a 219. The girls had no team score.
No individual scores were available as of press time.
Tennis
Oelwein boys third at conference tournament
Oelwein’s boys scored 32 points to place third at the North Iowa Cedar League tournament Tuesday at Brynes Park in Waterloo.
Aplington-Parkersburg (53) and Grundy Center (35) were first and second, respectively.
Nevin Berry, at No. 5 singles, and Cooper Reisner, at No. 6, placed second in their brackets. No. 3 doubles team Kale Berinobis and Berry also won silver in their bracket.
“We are obviously happy going from fifth place last year to third,” senior Parker Sperfslage said. “Coach (Terry) Rex told us the goal was top 3, but we as a team really thought top 2 was the actual goal. Each of us lost matches we shouldn’t have lost, and it cost us in the team race.
“For a team with two first-year kids and two second-year kids, we considered it a success. It’s been a fun season with way more success this year than last year. We all believe we can genuinely make some noise in the postseason with individual district and team district (coming up soon).”
Oelwein will play Monday in a 1A individual district meet at Decorah. The team substate competition is Friday at Grundy Center.
“We played some pretty good tennis today, but we all know that we left some point opportunities out there that could have positioned us even higher,” Rex said.
Soccer
Charles City 6, Northeast Iowa United 3
CJ Beatty, Acxel Ceballos Contreras and Giles Cowell all scored Tuesday, but NEIU fell at Charles City. Dalton Miller made 14 saves for NEIU (1-8).