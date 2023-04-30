Today

Overcast skies and windy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tonight

Overcast skies and windy. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. High near 55F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.