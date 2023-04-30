The Huskies carded a 187 to beat Union Community, 187-218, Friday at LaPorte City Golf Course and reach the 11-win mark, six victories better than the 2022 regular season.
Zoey Reisner marked her nine-hole low with a 46 and garnered medalist honors. Classmate Emma smock shot a 46 and was runner-up. Jaylynn Craun shot a 47 and Hannah Patrick shot a 48 to close the team scoring. Alexa Berryman shot a 54 and Selah Hadley shot a 63.
The boys (10-2) lost just their second match, 163-179, without two of their top four golfers. Ethan Anderson was runner-up with a 38 while Owen Gieselman shot a 43 to place fourth. Carter Jeanes shot a 45 and was seventh.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls win Decorah quadrangular
The Cougars (10-2) shot a 374 to claim the 18-hole quadrangular Saturday at Oneota Golf Course. Chloe Bolte was the medalist with a 77 and Zoey Rhea’s 90 was good for runner-up.
Wapsie Valley gets through triangular
The Warrior girls put up a team score of 266 in falling to Denver on Friday at Maple Hills Golf Course. No other informationw as available as of press time.
Soccer
Decorah boys 1, North Fayette Valley 0
The Vikings scored a second-half goal to stop the TigerHawks’ win streak. Kaleb White made five saves for NFV (5-5).
Track
Wapsie Valley 400 relays run at Drake
The Warrior girls 400-meter relay placed eighth during heat No. 8 Saturday morning in Des Moines. Wapsie’s time of 53.16 seconds was 93rd overall.
“It was quite the experience,” Oltrogge said. “I am so honored to have had the opportunity to run with this great group of girls at Drake this year.
Added Knight: “I’m really grateful we got to experience this together. It’s always been a dream to get there and so I’m thankful to these girls for helping me achieve that during my last season.”
Jaylin May fought through an injury to lead off. It moved to Peyton Curley, then Oltrogge and Knight.
“I’m so glad that we were able to get this opportunity for us and for our school,” Curley said. “I am extremely grateful for our team and the girls I get to run alongside.”
Added May: “It was very cool to watch college athletes run and even cooler to run against schools that were way bigger than us. It gave us a big range of competition, which pushed us.
“Even though I had an injury, they were always there for me, like how I would be for them if they went through the same thing.”
The Warrior boys ran right afterward in their 400 relay; they placed 86th in a time of 45.8. The quartet of Braden Knight, Hunter Kane, Weston Schares and Traeton Sauerbrei placed seventh in heat No. 3.
Wapsie Valley middle of pack at Union REB Relays
Elle Voy’s fourth place in the shot put and the shuttle hurdle relay placing fourth highlighted the girls team’s effort Friday at the Union Community REB Relays in LaPorte City. Wapsie placed sixth with 56 points.
On the boys side, Aidan Shannon won the 1,600 (4:38.52) and Aidan Brady won the 3,200 (10:45.75) during another cold, blustery meet day. The sprint medley relay placed second (1:40.35), as did the 3,200 relay (9:18.73).
Mason Harter was second in the 100 hurdles (16.79).
Oelwein middle of pack at Grundy Center
Conall Sauser’s wins in the 1,600 (4:34.75) and 3,200 (9:58.1) and Garet Kiel’s’ 110 hurdle win (15.37) and runner-up in the 200 (23.83) highlighted Oelwein’s Friday at Grundy Center. Jacob Sullivan was second in the 800 while Ray Gearhart was third in the 3,200 and Brock Steinlage was third in the 100.
The girls scored 43 points to place seventh, led by Macy Westendorf finishing second in the 100 hurdles (17.03) and fourth in the 100 dash. The shuttle hurdle relay placed second by 1.06 seconds.
Sumner girls second at North Butler
The Cougars scored 101 points Friday in Greene to place second behind St. Ansgar (140). Hillary Trainor won the 3,000 in 12 minutes, 21.77 seconds a day after running in the Drake Relays while the sprint medley relay (2:02.21), the 400 (54.95), and the 800 (1:52.98) all won. Jana Meyer led all three, while Sasha Gitch and Cami Judisch ran in all three. Ava Bernhard ran in two of the three and Isabelle Elliott ran in one.
Sumner’s distance relay crew placed top three in the 3,200 (second), 1,600 (third) and distance medley (third). Gitch and Meyer went 3-4 in the 100, separated by 0.07 seconds.
Sumner boys third in Arlington
The Cougars scored 71 points to best North Fayette Valley by 10 and miss runner-up by 13 Friday at Starmont’s boys invitational. Achilles Quigley won the 110- hurdles (15.59) by a half-second, Trey Nederhoff was runner-up in the 800 (2:07.35) and Tate Rochford was third in the 1,600. Davis Van Sickle was second in the long jump (18 feet, 4 inches).
The distance medley relay won (3:42.94) while the 400 relay was second.
West Central boys seventh at Starmont
Charlie Sieck won the 800 (2:07.14) by a step over Nederhoff, the 1,600 (4:47.46) and the 3,200 (10:30.19) — the distance triple crown — to lead the Blue Devils. He anchored the distance medley to third. Jadyn Rouse was second in the high jump by an inch, but won the 5-6 tiebreaker to earn silver.