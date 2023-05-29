MARSHALLTOWN — History was made.
That is the consensus feeling from the Oelwein girls golf program days after a whirlwind three-day stretch.
The Huskies qualified for the 2023 Class 2A state tournament for the first time in decades and responded with a two-day score of 787 at American Legion Golf Course.
They dropped five strokes from day 1 to day 2 as a team, which many felt was the key sticking point outside of being one of the last 10 teams golfing.
“We made history this year (reaching state) and we did our best to keep trying to make history,” sophomore Hannah Patrick said after carding a 184 (91/93) and placing 22nd. “We ended up short (of a goal), but I know that we did our best and everyone is so, so proud of us.”
Added senior Emma Smock: “I think the entire season built us up and prepared us for such a big accomplishment. No one can ever take away from us the fact that we made history for Oelwein girls golf, and that alone I am super-proud of.”
Smock placed 28th after carving 12 strokes off her day 1 score to finish with a 188 (100/88). The multisport standout steadily built up her resume enough that she’s committed to golf at Wartburg.
“If someone would have told me six years ago that I would be playing golf in high school and going to the state tournament, I think I would have called them crazy,” she said. “Golf has become a huge part of my life and what I love to do. It was such a great season with the best teammates a girl could ask for.”
Head coach Cole Thomas noted four of his golfers went through a whirlwind 72 hours in which they played softball Wednesday, golfed Thursday, golfed Friday and played softball Friday night.
Jaylynn Craun placed 48th with a (199 (99/100) and Zoey Resiner was 65th with a 216 (106/110).
Selah Hadley was 66th with a 221 (110/111) and Alexa Berryman was 71st with a 226 (108/118).
“They earned the right to compete with the best golfers and teams in the state,” Thomas said. “The experience gained will be very valuable moving forward.
“Making it to the state tournament in a sport is an accomplishment that many high school athletes never achieve, and can never be taken away.”