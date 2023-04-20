No medalist?
No problem.
Oelwein’s girls went 2-3-4-5 and shot a 198 to beat Jesup, 198-206, Tuesday in Jesup. Emma Smock (47) was runner-up, with Hannah Patrick (50), Jaylynn Craun (50) and Zoey Reisner (51) following. Alexa Berryman placed seventh with a 56 and Selah Hadley shot a 62 for the Huskies (9-1, 5-1 North Iowa Cedar League).
On the boys side, Ethan Anderson medaled with a 39, but the J-Hawks topped the Huskies, 176-177. Brandon Tournier and Maddox Pattison both carded a 43 to tie for third. Carter Jeanes and Trevor Kane shot a 52 and Owen Gieselman carded a 53 for the Huskies (6-1, 5-1 NICL).
Wapsie Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg, Tripoli triangle off
On Tuesday at Maple Hills Golf Course, Chloe Bolte’s 44 topped a girls field that saw just the Cougars post a team score. Wapsie Valley’s Anna Curley was runner-up with a 51, while Cougars Zoey Rhea and Ava Schult tied for fourth at 54.
Isabel Christensen was sixth (55) and Emma Koester was seventh (58) for the Cougars.
Tripoli was first on the boy’s side with a 189. Sumner shot a 201 and the Warriors shot a 203. Sumner’s Aidan Koester (44) was runner-up while Jaymison Howard (45) tied for third. Wapsie’s Ari Behnke (48) was fifth.
Track and field
Wapsie Valley, Sumner girls in top 10 at Hudson
The Warrior girls were sixth (61 points) and the Cougar girls were seventh (57) during Tuesday’s Hudson Relays.
Wapsie garnered wins in the 400 (51.78) and 800-meter relays (1:51.09) and runner-up in the sprint medley (1:55.7, 0.65 off). Sprinters Hannah Knight and Jaylin May went 2-3 in the 100 dash (13.31-13.62).
The distance medley and 1,600 relays were third.
Sumner’s Hillary Trainor won the 3,000 (10:38.16), was second in the 800 (2:30.19, 0.83 off) and third in the 1,500. The Cougar 800 was third (1:54.59, 0.05 off).
Wapsie boys fifth at Dike
Led by Aidan Shannon, the Warriors scored 68 points Tuesday in Dike. Shannon won the 400 hurdles (58.36) and was second in the 3,200. Mason Harter won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and the distance medley placed first (3:45.59, winning by 0.8 seconds).