The Huskies posted their lowest score of the season and remained undefeated by carding a 188 during the Waukon Quadrangular on Tuesday at Waukon Golf and Country Club.
Hannah Patrick won medalist honors for the second time this season with a 45 while Jaylynn Craun shot a 46 and Oelwein placed 1-5 in the 22-player field.
Alexa Berryman shot a 48 while Zoey Reisner and Emma Smock each carded a 49.
Track and field
Oelwein boys third, Wapsie Valley boys fifth at Jesup
Conall Sauser won the 800- and 3,200-meter runs in 2 minutes, 11.82 seconds and 9:59.43, respectively on Tuesday in Jesup as the Huskies scored 92 points to place third. Teammate Ray Gearhart was second in the 800 while Matthew Bratten placed second in the discus (126 feet, 7 inches) and the sprint medley relay team was less than a second from gold in 1:40.05. Garet Kiel was second in the 110 hurdles.
“It was a great night for track. Our boys ran well against great competition from around the area,” head coach Gary Goeller said.
The Warriors were fifth with 73 points, 2.5 behind Union Community. Aidan Shannon won the 1,600 (4:42.49) and was second in the 3,200 (9:59.99). Dawson Schmit was second in the 400 hurdles and Traeton Sauerbrei led a 2-3 finish with Braden Knight in the long jump.
North Fayette Valley boys third, Sumner-Fredericksburg fourth in Cresco
Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kade Mitchell won the high jump (5-10), the 800 relay team was first (1:38.19) and the Cougars won the distance medley relay (4:11.74) Tuesday at the Crestwood invitational.
Sumner scored 112 points to place fourth. Trey Nederhoff was runner-up in the 400 (54.21, 0.75 seconds off) and 800, Tate Rochford was second in the 1,600 and Ethan Boyle was second in the 3,200. The shuttle hurdle relay was second by 2.4 seconds.
The TigerHawks scored 122 points to place third. Ayden Burrow won the 110 hurdles (15.67) and 400 hurdles (58.45) and led a 1-2 110 finish with Logan Boehm. The 3,200 relay placed first (9:46.14) and Blake Reichter led a 2-3 finish in the discus with brother Cael and was third in the shot put.
NFV was second in the sprint medley relay and 400 relay.
Sumner girls second, Oelwein girls fourth at Waukon
Hillary Trainor won the distance triple crown, Isabelle Elliott won the 400 (1:08.00) and the 400 relay (53.76) as the Cougars placed second with 140 points Tuesday in Waukon.
Oelwein was fourth with 85.5 points.
Trainor won the 800 (2:31.27), 1,500 (5:24.87) and 3,000 (11:36.1). Elliott and Elle Wedemeier (1:09.04) went 1-2 in the 400 and both Ava Bernhard (high jump) and Jana Meyer (100 dash) were runner-up. The 800, 1,600 and sprint medley relays all claimed runner-up.
Oelwein’s Macy Westendorf won the 100 hurdles (16.94), while the 400 relay, distance medley relay and shuttle hurdle relays all placed second.
“I am very happy about the progress we have been making and strive to continue making,” Goeller said. “We continue to look forward to the beautiful weather and take advantage of it while we can.”
Wapsie Valley girls fare well at Hudson
Peyton Curley (200) and Hannah Knight (100) placed third during the Hudson Relays on Tuesday to highlight the Warriors’ day. The 800 relay also placed third, while the 3,200 placed fourth and Elle Voy was fourth in the shot put.
Soccer
Dike-New Hartford girls 4, North Fayette Valley 0
Jessica Francis made 22 saves Tuesday in Elgin for the TigerHawks (0-3).