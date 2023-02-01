They couldn’t stop giggling.
Or talking over each other.
Or making fun of each other, tacitly.
Sometimes that happens when a team survives a game against an opponent it previously beat by double digits and is on the precipice, in a good way.
“We found a way to win,” Alexa Berryman said during a moment of composure after Oelwein’s 53-44 North Iowa Cedar League East victory against Wapsie Valley. “Everyone contributed tonight.”
Everyone included her, Libby Gearhart and Maria Rael, the trio of juniors who have positioned the Huskies (10-8, 5-1) within shouting distance of a NICL East co-championship if everything else shakes out properly.
The Class of 2024 members combined for 12 points in the game. Berryman’s five all came in the second half, Rael sank a first-half 3-pointer and Gearhart (four points) hit a long 2-pointer putting the home team ahead 40-32 with five minutes left in the game.
“Those three combined for 12 points; that’s huge for us,” head coach Jason Yessak said. “You still have to talk about our leading scorers (Haydin Becker, Kinzie See and Emma Smock), and what Rachel (Rulapaugh) does defensively.
“Those four (Berryman, Gearhart, Rael, Rulapaugh) are big support for our three main scorers.”
Wapsie (6-14, 1-6) closed within 42-37 on Kate Risse’s second 3-pointer at the 4:20 mark. The Warriors closed the margin to 47-42 on Grace Mullihan’s putback with 1:40 on the clock, but Oelwein scored six points in the final 45 seconds and ended the game on a 6-2 spurt to hold on.
“We all did our part,” Gearhart said. “We knew if we won this game, then Friday — we’re playing Sumner, right? — that would be a bigger deal for conference.”
The visitors led 24-22 at the half after scoring 19 in the second quarter, turning a 10-point deficit into a 24-21 lead on Peyton Curley’s long 2-pointer with 33 seconds remaining in the stanza.
Berryman hit a jumper, then a 3, for a 28-27 third-quarter deficit and Becker split foul shots for a 28-all scoreboard three minutes into the third. See sank a 3 a minute later for a 31-28 lead, then Becker put in two from the line to answer a Bailey Mullihan jumper for a 33-30 lead.
The Warriors closed within 34-32 on a Liza Riordan shot, but never drew closer.
“We started communicating more on defense,” Gearhart said of the turnaround, which leads to break-ins from her classmates.
Added Berryman: “We had less defensive breakdowns.”
“Like in the first half, we sometimes didn’t know who we were guarding or supposed to guard,” Rael offered.
A weary Yessak smiled when player interview highlights were brought up.
“It wasn’t pretty, was it?” he grinned. “Sometimes.”
Mullihan scored 12, with Curley, Risse and Kenzie Snyder netting 10 apiece. Bailey Mullihan had the final two points.
See (17) and Becker (14) both broke double-digits for the home team, while Smock chipped in nine points, eight rebounds and four assists.
“Right now, Emma’s playing the best basketball she’s ever played,” Yessak said. “She’s playing with this mentality of ‘I just don’t want this to end.’ And she found her left hand the last couple nights.”
See grabbed eight rebounds and Becker contributed six rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Rulapaugh added three steals and two assists and Berryman grabbed two steals.
“It was another good team effort, and we found a way to win one that wasn’t easy,” Yessak said. “Wapsie’s getting better; they’re getting a lot better, and they have a good coaching staff.”