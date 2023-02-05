A fundamentally sound defensive gameplan.
A freshman putting up career-high numbers.
Thirty-three points in the fourth quarter.
The formula for an enormous upset took place in Oelwein on Friday, as the Huskies claimed a 67-43 North Iowa Cedar League East victory against Sumner-Fredericksburg (13-5, 7-1) on Senior Night.
“The atmosphere was also great in the second half; our student section was getting into it and really rallied behind us. We played off their energy as well,” senior Ella Schunk said. “We just went in with the mindset that if we won the game we would have a chance at being at the top of the pod with Sumner, and I think that really motivated us.
“Being on the court when the final buzzer went off was special since it seemed like all our hard work the last four years was starting to pay off.”
Kinzie See posted 30 points and 14 rebounds, Haydin Becker and Rachel Rulapaugh played what head coach Jason Yessak called a “perfect” defensive gameplan on Cougar standout forward Isabelle Elliott and the Huskies (11-9, 6-1) drew a win closer to becoming NICL East co-champions.
“Yeah, we shock some people, don’t we?” Yessak said. “We just played so well. We attacked the basket, got out in transition and it helps when you rebound.”
Sumner beat Oelwein, 45-24, on Jan. 13, in Sumner. Since then, the Huskies are 4-4, with four conference victories. The Huskies went 21-of-26 from the free-throw line, forced the Cougars to shoot 3 for 20 from beyond the arc and allowed just eight offensive rebounds, which was a far cry from the 24 Sumner grabbed on Jan. 13.
Elliott scored eight points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but took just six shots. Alivia Seehase scored 15 and Jana Meyer added 11.
“We had a gameplan and executed it,” Rulapaugh said. “Everyone on the team has a specific role, we all played within our role, each of us doing what we do best.
I’m so very proud of our team and excited for the things we have and will accomplish.”
The host led from the jump, holding advantages of 29-20 at the half and 34-26 after 24 minutes. Yessak’s team outperformed itself in the fourth, netting more points in the frame than in four of their losses this season.
“I think for the most part we knew we had a job to accomplish to show people we are making a difference,” senior Emma Smock said. “We knew what was on the line if we won this game and we knew we had to leave everything on the court.”
Becker scored 15, grabbed eight rebounds and put up six assists. See added four steals and three assists while Smock (seven points, one 3-pointer) chipped in six rebounds, two assists and two steals. Rulapaugh (six points) contributed three boards, two assists and two steals.
“The energy was amazing from the beginning, which makes a huge impact on how we play,” See said. “It was great to win for our two seniors that deserved that win.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys 81, Oelwein 52
The Cougars (7-12, 3-5 NICL East) hit 17 3-pointers in Friday’s win at Oelwein. Jaymison Howard (19 points) sank five, and both Tatum Nuss and Achilles Quigley each sank four and scored 17 apiece. Nuss chipped in six assists and five steals and Howard grabbed five rebounds.
Kallen Wilharm added 12 points. No statistics were available for Oelwein as of press time.
Wapsie Valley boys claim NICL East co-championship
The Warriors came up two points short of an outright NICL East championship Friday in Jesup, as the J-Hawks won, 65-64. The score resulted in a co-championship for Wapsie Valley (15-4, 7-1) and Jesup (13-6, 7-1).
Andrew Westpfahl scored 26 and added five steals, four assists and four rebounds as Wapsie sank six 3s. Mason Harter added 18 points and 18 rebounds.
Jack Miller (26) and Ryan Treptow (22) led Jesup, which hit 10 3s.
Jesup girls 56, Wapsie Valley 54, OT
The J-Hawks (11-9, 4-4) scored nine points in the extra session to top the Warriors (6-15, 1-7). Wapsie scored 33 in the second half to draw at 47-all in regulation.
Kenzie Snyder netted 12 points and Isabel LaRue scored 10 to lead the Warriors. Kate Risse collected 12 rebounds, while Grace (10) and Bailey (seven) Mullihan combined for 17. Peyton Curley grabbed four steals and Grace blocked two shots.