“Did you hear that?”
Oelwein senior forward Emma Smock and junior guard Maria Rael turned to head coach Jason Yessak and assistant coach Liz Eser, eyes wide.
As junior guard Alexa Berryman attempted to respond, Smock and Rael repeated what they were told to their coaches
“The last time we scored this much was in 2008,” Smock and Rael said nearly in unison.
“Hey that’s when I graduated,” Eser said.
Over the laughter, Berryman got her words in: “It’s an exciting time to play Oelwein Husky girls basketball.”
Oelwein opened the season with a 76-26 victory against Postville on Tuesday.
The Huskies last foray above the 70-point mark was a 76-32 victory against North Fayette Valley on Dec. 12, 2008, when Kristin Nelson poured in 20 points, eight assist, seven rebounds, six steals and two blocks; Bethany Bentley accumulated 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists; and Jenna Loew put up 13 points and eight rebounds.
Yessak was 21 miles away, working through his first season as head coach at Dunkerton.
“That’s a lot of years,” he said. “I think that was the first year I coached varsity basketball, back at Dunkerton. I was a lot younger then, didn’t have so much gray hair back then.”
He gained a couple Tuesday despite the rout as the Huskies (1-0) worked through 17 first-half fouls. It was 4-all almost halfway through the opening quarter when freshman wing Haydin Becker split a pair of free throws that gave Oelwein a lead it never relinquished. A few seconds later, classmate McKinzie See went coast-to-coast with a steal and layup.
A Becker steal and pass to See for another layup put the host ahead, 9-4 with four minutes left in the first quarter. It grew to a 14-point lead (16-4) when Rael hit a jumper with two minutes left in the frame.
The Pirates closed within 18-6 as Harlie Miller went 2 for 4 from the line over a two-minute stretch as the Huskies battled misses and fouls given.
Then Rael went off.
She hit a 3-pointer, a jumper and another 3 as Oelwein pushed the advantage to 32-8 during a 12-0 run. Rael also snagged two steals during the spurt. She later sank another 3 for a 35-10 lead.
“Maria had a great first half. Came in and kind of held us together a little bit. We were in a situation where we had Rachel down with fouls, Libby down with fouls … Maria came in and hit some big shots.”
The host led 41-17 at halftime and kept the vehicle in cruise. The game reached a running clock level for the Huskies when Smock’s putback made the score 56-20 with a minute left in the third.
“I definitively think first-game jitters are out of the way now,” Smock joked. “And we’re ready to rock.”
Added Rael, “We’re happy. We had fun, and we’re excited for the rest of the season.”
Unprompted, the pair opined about the 23 fouls committed.
“We definitively know what we need to work on now … not reaching,” Smock smirked. “We’re kind of feisty, but we’re going to work hard (Wednesday) morning and practices to come.”
Added Rael, “Yes, we have to stop fouling.”
Becker scored a career-high 20 and See added a prep-best 19 in their varsity debuts. Rael chipped in 13.
“Maria really lit it up in the first half,” Berryman said. “Our freshmen really came out and they had a good night.”
Rael snagged five steals, See grabbed four and Oelwein collected 21 while forcing 33 turnovers.
“A lot of deflections leading out into transition, and that’s how we have to play,” Yessak said. “Create offense with our defense, get loose balls and be hungry that way.
“It was a good team effort tonight. Some big bench minutes for a lot of kids. Got some big rebounds out of everybody.”