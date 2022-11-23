Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

“Did you hear that?”

Oelwein senior forward Emma Smock and junior guard Maria Rael turned to head coach Jason Yessak and assistant coach Liz Eser, eyes wide.

Tags

Trending Food Videos