Twelve minutes remaining.
Nineteen points down.
At home.
Not a problem? Not a problem.
Oelwein’s girls basketball team rallied from 19 points down to Jesup during a North Iowa Cedar League East contest Friday to win, 61-58, in Oelwein. The Huskies (9-8, 4-1) claimed the season series against the J-Hawks as Emma Smock scored 21 points in the second half and Haydin Becker netted 11 of her 13 in the final 16 minutes.
“The start of the second half I think both teams were playing pretty similar, but halfway through the third quarter we started to pick it up and play our ball instead of just reacting to what they were doing,” Smock said. “I wouldn’t have been able to score the points I did without my teammates help and moving the ball. Libby Gearhart hit a solid (2-pointer) at the right time and Kinzie See and Haydin Becker both were playing solid on both ends of the court.
“It was a very nerve-wracking game that we were able to come out on top of.”
Oelwein scored 25 points in the fourth quarter and 50 in the second half.
“(Friday’s) game really showed how hard this team works and how we never give up,” See said after scoring 18 points, with 16 in the first half. “We knew how bad we needed this win; we didn’t take losing as an option. All of us have a huge passion for this sport, last night really showed that because it’s hard to come back 18 points especially against a good team like Jesup but we dug as hard as we could to pull it off.”
The Huskies scored 95 percent of their points off 2-pointers and free throws. Rachel Rulapaugh hit the lone 3-pointer and Smock’s production made up for both Becker and See fouling out late.
“We definitely couldn’t have won without Emma; she kept up the energy on the court and knocked down shots when we needed it,” Rulapaugh said. “Our bench also played a huge role in keeping up the energy. We couldn’t have done it without them, too.”
Jesup boys 91, Oelwein 46
The J-Hawks scored 55 points in the second half Friday in Oelwein to turn a 12-point lead into a rout. Jack Miller dropped 40 points and 11 rebounds as Jesup (11-5, 5-1) hit 12 3-pointers and shot 32 for 66 from the field.
The Huskies (7-10, 0-6) were 18 for 53 from the field, with Conall Sauser scoring 17 and grabbing nine rebounds and both Brady Burkhart and Carson Cox scoring seven apiece.
MFL MarMac boys 90, West Central 42
The Bulldogs shot 50 percent (37 for 74) and scored 50 points in the first half Friday in Monona. Creighton Houge scored 16 for the Blue Devils (2-15, 0-13).
MFL MarMac girls 60, West Central 26
The Bulldogs scored 24 points in the fourth quarter, while the Blue Devils scored 12 in the first and 14 the next three frames. No Blue Devil statistics were available as of press time.
Aplington-Parkersburg boys 80, Wapsie Valley 64
The Warriors (13-3) got 19 points and 13 rebounds from Mason Harter, 18 points from Andrew Westpfahl and 13 from Briggs Boehme, but the Falcons hit 11 3-pointers and shot 52 percent (29 for 56) from the field. Garrett Hempen scored 27 and Martez Wigley netted 24 for A-P.
Aplington-Parkersburg girls 63, Wapsie Valley 34
The Warriors (5-13) scored in single digits in three of the four quarters and the Falcons netted 29 in the third quarter to pull away. Grace Mullihan scored 13 and Sydney Matthias netted nine.
Sumner-Fredericksburg girls close 3-0 week
The Cougar girls won on back-to-back nights to put together another perfect week with a 45-30 win against Dunkerton on Thursday and a 56-37 NICL East win against Union Community on Friday.
Isabelle Elliott scored 30 points and grabbed 16 rebounds and eight steals against the Raiders and 29 points and 16 rebounds against the Knights as Sumner (13-3, 7-0) moved within one win of an undefeated division slate.
Sumner-Fredericksburg boys 80, Union 60
Tatum Nuss scored 16 points and Treyton Wurzer netted 20 as Sumner (5-11, 2-5) split the season series with the Knights. Nuss grabbed six rebounds and two steals, Jaymison Howard added 18 points and Wurzer contributed five rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
Bowling
Denver boys 2,798, Oelwein 2,608
Austin Espe rolled a 480 series, but the Cyclones won Friday in Tripoli.
Denver girls 2,109, Oelwein 1,201
Amaya Espe rolled a 311 series, but the Cyclones won Friday in Tripoli.
Football
Wapsie Valley’s Foster earns IFCA award
Wapsei Valley head coach Duane Foster was recently named one of two IFCA Class A regional coaches of the year, alongside West Hancock’s Mark Sanger. West Hancock went 12-1 and lost in the state championship while the Warriors went 7-3 and fell to the Eagles in the second round.
Volleyball
Wapsie Valley’s Jones heading to Wartburg
Warrior libero Emma Jones committed over the weekend to play college volleyball at Division III Wartburg College. The Knights went 15-11 and 7-1 in the American Rivers Conference in 2022. Jones was named IGCA second team All-State and IGCA Northeast district after picking up 495 digs, 103 assists and 35 aces.
Wrestling
NICL conference meet cancelled
Inclement weather over the weekend cancelled the annual NICL conference super meet. It will not be made up.