Improvement is the key.
A banal statement, but one rookie head coach Josh Schunk and a youthful, inexperienced Oelwein girls program will cling to the entire season.
The Husky girls fell, 9-0, to Osage on Thursday, three days after opening the season with a 9-0 loss at South Tama. Schunk, senior Lauren Reagan and sophomore Kendra Rechkemmer, however, noted Thursday’s session was a much better on-court showing.
“These girls have improved a lot since Monday,” the head coach said. “We had a really good, quick practice (Wednesday) and we got a lot done. They’ve worked hard; they’re working really hard.”
Added Rechkemmer: “Our fundamentals seemed really good tonight. It didn’t work out on the whole, but fundamentals were really steady through the whole team.”
A full lineup was present, though Schunk noted freshmen Cheyenne Cook and Rylee Lamphier may play varsity sparingly as they learn the game.
In the four matches played against South Tama, Oelwein’s four entrants — three singles, one doubles — took three total games during the eight-game pro set format.
With the setup as a 10-game pro set Thursday during the home opener, Rechkemmer won three games at No. 1 singles and classmate Mackenzie Palmer won three sets at No. 4. In doubles play, Rechkemmer and Palmer took one game at No. 1 doubles (8-1) while Lauren Reagan and Addison Penhollow claimed three games (8-3).
Palmer fell behind 1-0 against Sue Meier, then drew even. She fell behind 3-1, then won game five and broke Meier in game six to draw even again. Meier led, 30-0, in that game, but Palmer picked up the next three points to move ahead, 40-30.
She then claimed the final point on an unforced error to even the match 3-all, with the potential to go ahead with the serve.
Palmer fell behind, 30-0, in the seventh game, but pulled within a point of deuce. Meier collected that point, however, to break Palmer and take a 4-3 lead. Meier then ran off the next six games.
“I think a lot of it is positive attitude,” Schunk said. “I think Mackenzie kept a positive attitude throughout her match. She worked hard, and I saw some good things there.”
‘Deuce’ was also called out consistently during Rechkemmer’s singles match with Kaitlyn Olson. The Husky closed within 2-1, then 4-2 and 5-3 before losing the last three games.
At one point, Schunk said out loud, “Kendra’s gone to deuce eight times in this one game.” Rechkemmer noted “every game felt like it went deuce a hundred times” and counted at least two games they went to deuce more than five times.
“My singles match went really well … I think all of our singles matches were pretty good,” she said. “We saw so much improvement from Monday when we went to South Tama.
“I still feel good. We played really well, just didn’t come out on top.
Penhollow and Reagan were paired for the first time and pulled within 3-1, 5-2 and 7-3.
“First match kind of beat me down, but being partners with Addison really brought up the mood,” Reagan said. “I think we all just have to start working on specific skills (during practices).”