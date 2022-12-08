Inch by inch, row by row.
Going to make that garden grow.
Oelwein took another step toward a foundational build with a 64-45 win against Dunkerton in the Huskies return home Thursday.
Oelwein (2-2) equaled its win total from last season, is one win from its 2020-21 total (three) and topped fourth-year head coach Jason Yessak’s old program for the first time (1-3) since he transitioned from Dunkerton.
“I know their program really well; I have a lot of tremendous respect for the Raiders,” Yessak said. “That was home to me for a lot of years.
“The only thing I shared with (the team) is this is a bittersweet night for me. I walked into the gym and saw all these people (wearing Dunkerton colors) I know and respect and treated me well for a lot of years, and it’s tough.”
The Huskies led from the 6-minute, 15 second mark of the opening quarter on a Haydin Becker layup that gave the host a 4-2 lead and continued to build after Becker’s quarter-ending 3-pointer put them ahead 20-13.
“We came out … we expected to win, I’m not going to lie to you,” Alexa Berryman said. “We ended practice on a high note (Wednesday). We were locked in (for tonight).”
Added Rachel Rulapaugh, “We came out really focused, too.”
Oelwein extended its lead after eight minutes to 12 (28-16) as Hannah Patrick hit a 3 and jumper midway through the second, and a Berryman 3 brought the Husky advantage to 35-19.
The scored doubled (42-21) after McKenzie See dropped in a layup off a steal and the host never let its advantage fall under 17 after that.
“Everyone has a role, and now we’re working on being the best at your role,” Berryman said. “It’s a process.”
Added Rulapaugh, “I feel like everyone played their role well tonight.”
Becker scored 23, with eight rebounds and two blocks. See chipped in 12 points, eight boards and three steals and Emma Smock collected 10 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Patrick added seven points as the team shot 28 for 50 from the field, including 6 3s. Oelwein grabbed 34 rebounds, dished out 18 assists and snagged 17 steals.
Afterward, Yessak passed around praise nearly as well as his team moved the ball on offense.
“Haydin Becker played fantastic tonight. Kenzie See, in her limited minutes played extremely well,” he said. “Maria (Rael) continues to play at a high level, Emma’s starting to get it going a little bit.
“Hannah Patrick played outstanding tonight off the bench, played her most extended minutes, and hit a big three in the corner, hit another big shot later. Rachel’s athletic and long and creates problems on the defensive end.”
The smile never left his face.
“That’s what it is going to take for this team to be successful,” he said. “All 11 kids, working together.”