Oelwein’s Colton Roete won twice at No. 1 singles and Parker Sperfslage won twice at No. 4 to pace the Huskies to a fifth-place finish at the North Iowa Cedar League Tournament on Wednesday at Byrnes Park in Waterloo. Both placed fourth in their brackets, and Roete and Sperfslage won twice at No. 1 doubles.
Kale Berinobis (No. 5) and Austin Schoultz (No. 3) each won a singles match and combined to win two at No. 3 doubles.
Aplington-Parkersburg placed first as a team followed by Columbus Catholic, Grundy Center, Union Community, Oelwein and South Hardin.
Shorthanded Oelwein girls drop 2 matches
During its final two regular season contests, a depleted Huskies team fell, 9-0, at Aplington-Parkersburg on Wednesday and 9-0 to Dike-New Hartford on Friday. On Friday, Natalie Albrecht lost her pro-set singles match, 8-3, while every other entry fell, 8-0.
Oelwein played both matches without multiple regular starters because of a Business Professionals of America national conference.
Track
NFV second at UIC meet
Ayden Burrow and Justine Cowley each garnered 21-plus points Thursday at the Upper Iowa Conference meet to help the TigerHawk boys and girls place second in each team competition.
The boys scored 130 points, falling two points short of South Winneshiek. Burrow (21.75 points) won the 110 high hurdles (59.01 seconds) and was runner-up in the 400 hurdles by 0.14 seconds. Teammate Caden Kerr was third in the 400 hurdles and fourth in the 110 hurdles.
Blake Reichter won the discus (158 feet, 2 inches) and was second in the shot put (46-3) for 18 points. Waylon Martin was runner-up in the 200 by 0.11 seconds.
Burrow and Kerr led the shuttle hurdle relay to a win (1:07.11). The sprint medley, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 relays all placed runner-up.
Cowley (21.5 points) was runner-up in the long jump, by a quarter of an inch, and third place in the 100 and 200 dashes. Braelyn Meyer scored 19 points with a 3,200 win (11:40.31), fourth in the 3,200 and fifth in the 1,600.
Kerrigan Alexander won the shot put (30-4.5), Sarah Dean won the discus (99-5) and Olivia Kleppe was second in the shot and third in the discus.
Alyssa Bohr was runner-up in the 3,200 and five relays were in the top five.
West Central places 8th at UIC
Logan Wescott won the 400 dash (55.5) and Charlie Sieck won the 3,200 (10:23.23) and was third in the 1,600 as the boys scored 45 points.
The girls scored 46, paced by Aaliyah Gordon’s bronze in the long jump and 400. Emma Michels was third in the 100 hurdles and the shuttle hurdle relay was third.
Golf
Oelwein girls split triangular
Madeline McShane and Hannah Patrick both shot a 48 during a three-way tie for runner-up spot Thursday at South Hills Golf Course as Oelwein split a triangular against BCLUW and Hudson. The Huskies carded a season-best 207 behind the duo. Jaylynn Craun’s 54 and Zoey Reisner’s 57 rounded out the team scoring.
NFV boys sweep triangular
The TigerHawks carded a 177 to beat South Winneshiek (193) and Central Elkader (232) on Thursday at Pleasant VAlley Sports Club. Nick Koch and Clay Moser tied for medalist honors with 42s while Wil Miller was third with a 43.
The girls split their triangular, shooting a 244. Claire Cummings shot a 56 to
lead NFV.
West Central boys top Turkey Valley by two
Nolan Cushion stepped into a void and shot a personal-best 41 to earn medalist honors and lead the Blue Devils to a 202-204 win Thursday at Big Rock Country Club in Fayette. Nathan Dolf and Garrison Houge both shot a 52.
S-F girls split triangular
Chloe Bolte carded a 74 to earn medalist honors during Thursday’s 18-hole three-team battle at New Hampton Golf & Country Club as the Cougars shot a 380. Katie Reno placed sixth with a 92 against New Hampton and Waverly-Shell Rock.
Soccer
TigerHawk boys mercy-rule Charles City
North Fayette Valley got a hat trick from Tayler Luzum and two from Lincoln Aeschliman in a 10-0 win against Charles City on Thursday. Aeschliman added an assist and Kaleb White collected four points on a goal and two assists.