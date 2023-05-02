Macy Westendorf continues to shine her rookie season.
The freshman won the 100-meter hurdles and was runner-up in the 100 dash to help lead Oelwein to 73 points and fifth place during the Independence girls invitational on Monday.
Westendorf won the hurdles in 17.09 seconds, 0.24 ahead of runner-up Brooklyn Banghart from Independence. She was second in the 100 (13.92) by one second. Westendorf also led off the shuttle hurdle relay to a third-place finish (1:14.68) and the 400 relay (55.69) to a bronze medal.
“Yesterday was a pretty good day. We did a lot better in some events than I thought we would,” Westendorf said. “I love how hard everyone tried, even with the wind blowing.
“I wanted to be mad at myself for not getting a PR in the hurdles, but I know I shouldn't. I still got first, and the wind was really bad. I think that we are ready for the next couple of meets and are ready to push ourselves.”
Rachel Rulapaugh anchored the distance medley relay to a win in 5:00.81 and was runner-up in the 1,500 (5:44.4). Classmate Libby Gearhart was fourth in the 1,500.
“The wind definitely made it tough today, but we’ve run in worse conditions so we just embraced it, I guess,” Rulapaugh said. “I was pretty happy with all my races. I don’t think I Pred, but I felt good and placed good, so I’ll take that.”
Emmah Hoveland was third in the 3,000 (14:23.96) and the 3,200 relay — led off by Gearhart and anchored by Rulapaugh — was third (12:14.04).
Oelwein’s boys garner four golds at New Hampton
Conall Sauser won two golds and Garet Kiel claimed another Monday in New Hampton to lead the Huskies. Sauser topped the field in the 800 (2:08.16) and 3,200 (10:10.11), while Kiel won the 110 hurdles (15.92). The 400 relay won in 48.56, as well.
Jacob Sullivan was runner-up in the 800 (2:08.99), Ray Gearhart was runner-up in the 1,600 (4:47.74) and third in the 3,200 and Caleb DeTemmerman was second in the 200 (24.73).
West Central track performs at South Winneshiek
Wyatt Nelson placed third in the 100 and 200 and Daryon Allwood was third in the shot put as the Blue Devils scored 33 points to place fifth Monday. The girls placed sixth with 15 points.
Wapsie girls third at Falcon Relays
The Warriors scored 85 points to tie for third Monday at Aplington-Parkersburg, led by five relays placing top-4 and individual wins from Taylor Buhr and Hannah Knight.
Buhr won the long jump (15 feet, 35 inches), Knight won the 100 (13.00) and the 800 relay won (1:51.76). Kiley Schmitz was runner-up in the 400 and Elle Voy was runner-up in the shot put (34-10) and third in the discus (93-8). The 400 relay and sprint medley relay were second while the 1,600 relay was third and the distance medley was fourth.
Wapsie boys fourth at Cyclone Relays
The sprint medley relay (1:41.7) won while Aidan Shannon was runner-up in the 800 (2:04.11) as the Warriors p[laced fourth with 107 points at the Cyclone Relays on Monday in Denver. Weston Schares and Traeton Sauerbrei went 3-4 in the 200 and the 3,200 was third.
Sumner girls third at Edgewood-Colesburg
The Cougars scored 98 points at the Ed-Co girls invitational Monday to place third.
Hillary Trainor won the 800 (2:33.77), 1,500 (5:17.67) and the 3,000 (11:46.71); and the 800 relay won by a second (1:53.54). The 400 relay was second by 0.01 ticks (53.96-53.97).
Jana Meyer and Sasha Gitch went 3-4 in the 100.
Golf
West Central boys fall at South Winneshiek
The Blue Devils shot a 225 Monday at the South Winn Golf & Country Club. Nolan Cushion shot a 49.
The girls were missing multiple athletes and didn’t record a team score. Faith Steinbronn shot a 62 and Maranda Prickett shot a 66.
Wapsie Valley golfs at Gladbrook-Reinbeck
The Warriors went out to Oakleaf Golf & Country Club on Monday to face Dike-New Hartford and Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
The girls carded a 249 to place second. Individual results were not available as of press time. The boys results were not available as of press time.
Tennis
Oelwein girls seventh at conference meet
The Huskies scored 10 points at the North Iowa Cedar League meet Monday at Byrnes Park in Waterloo.