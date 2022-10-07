Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Oelwein closed its regular season with 13 wins, its most since 2015 (15), after a 25-23, 25-16, victory against East Marshall on Thursday in Aplington. The Huskies (13-19) placed 14th at the North Iowa Cedar League tournament, going 1-1 on the day.

Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen’s program beat East Marshall in the tournament’s final matchup last season and he noted the Mustangs were at a higher level, like his team.

