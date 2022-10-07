Oelwein closed its regular season with 13 wins, its most since 2015 (15), after a 25-23, 25-16, victory against East Marshall on Thursday in Aplington. The Huskies (13-19) placed 14th at the North Iowa Cedar League tournament, going 1-1 on the day.
Oelwein head coach Lee Andersen’s program beat East Marshall in the tournament’s final matchup last season and he noted the Mustangs were at a higher level, like his team.
Oelwein trailed the first set 23-19 before closing on a six-point run.
“We managed to put together a nice little run behind strong serving and an aggressive offense,” Andersen said. “Set 2, we did a good job of controlling the entire way. Again, serving was a strong point, which got them out of system, and we were able to take advantage offensively as a result. We decreased some of our errors, which helped as well.”
The Huskies spread 16 kills around, with Lainee Reisner’s four leading the way and Natalie Crandall, Izsy Fauser and Zoey Reisner at three apiece. Fauser added a solo block and Emma Smock, Zoey Reisner and Kendra Rechkemmer each put down an assist.
Oelwein dropped its opener, 25-11, 25-12, against Aplington-Parkersburg. Both Reisner and Crandall had two kills apiece, with Joslynn Melchert and Rechkemmer each adding an ace.
Sumner-Fredericksburg places sixth
In Ackley, the Cougars (27-10) beat South Hardin in a semifinal and lost to Grundy Center to close sixth at the tournament. Sumner beat the Tigers, 25-15, 25-17, and fell to the Spartans, 26-24, 28-26.
Statistics were not available as of press time.